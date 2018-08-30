Twitter hashtag 'TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words' inspiring, insightful

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The meaning a life.

A concept that has both plagued and eluded great thinkers since the beginning of time.

Folks on Twitter seem to think they've cracked the case (and they've summed it up in four words).

Tweeters offered a wide range of responses for #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words Wednesday night and sparked conversations dealing with kidness, depression, sports, and enjoying life, or as one user said "Live to the Fullest" — to name a few.

The trending topic stayed in the top three spots on the social media site with around 20,000 tweets by 11 p.m.

Here were some of the gems:

Keep the faith.

This is part of the Golden Rule, right? (It's not really four words, but we need it!)

Should that extend to our friends of other species?

Shameless plug

#TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words Go to Missouri State — Missouri State (@MissouriState) August 30, 2018

Proud papa.

Superlatives, indeed.

The Queen of Soul would be proud.

What is love, though?

Only Love is real. #MeaningofLifein4Words — That Dude (@thedustprince) August 29, 2018

Maybe it's this:

Finding Your Perfect Soulmate #MeaningOfLifeIn4Words — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 25, 2015

As mentioned earlier.

Live to the fullest #MeaningOfLifeIn4Words — Tintin2 (@Chip2chip2) July 25, 2015

Somebody knows about the rat race.

Somber. Is this the true order of operations?

Perseverance. Or winning the Royal Rumble or a danceoff.

When your still standing #meaningoflifein4words — daniel lafleur (@lafleurmtl) August 30, 2018

But seriously, persistence pays off.

Dream Big Work Hard #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) August 30, 2018

From thinking big to thinking small. Mind blown.

Safety in numbers

You Never Walk Alone #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words — Angel Haze (@Angel_HazeX) August 30, 2018

Fear not.

And to make you smile:

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.