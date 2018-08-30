Twitter hashtag 'TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words' inspiring, insightful
Updated 8 hours ago
The meaning a life.
A concept that has both plagued and eluded great thinkers since the beginning of time.
Folks on Twitter seem to think they've cracked the case (and they've summed it up in four words).
Tweeters offered a wide range of responses for #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words Wednesday night and sparked conversations dealing with kidness, depression, sports, and enjoying life, or as one user said "Live to the Fullest" — to name a few.
The trending topic stayed in the top three spots on the social media site with around 20,000 tweets by 11 p.m.
Here were some of the gems:
Keep the faith.
Love God, Love others. #meaningoflifein4words— Fiscal Clif (@clifthethird) August 30, 2018
This is part of the Golden Rule, right? (It's not really four words, but we need it!)
Be excellent to eachother! #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words— Estefania (@__chexmex__) August 30, 2018
Should that extend to our friends of other species?
#TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words know critters as friends pic.twitter.com/kj7EBfl5jv— Mike Archer (@JamesMArcher) August 29, 2018
Shameless plug
#TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words Go to Missouri State— Missouri State (@MissouriState) August 30, 2018
Proud papa.
Words just can't explain... #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/kZOitlrpFW— Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) August 30, 2018
Superlatives, indeed.
Happiness. Courage. Inspiration. Philanthropy. #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/4kSOtqWhof— Sean Gardner (@2morrowknight) August 30, 2018
The Queen of Soul would be proud.
Love God, Love others. #meaningoflifein4words— Fiscal Clif (@clifthethird) August 30, 2018
What is love, though?
Only Love is real. #MeaningofLifein4Words— That Dude (@thedustprince) August 29, 2018
Maybe it's this:
Finding Your Perfect Soulmate #MeaningOfLifeIn4Words— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 25, 2015
As mentioned earlier.
Live to the fullest #MeaningOfLifeIn4Words— Tintin2 (@Chip2chip2) July 25, 2015
Somebody knows about the rat race.
Workin' for the Weekend. #MeaningOfLifeIn4Words— Jason Royle (@JERoyle) July 25, 2015
Somber. Is this the true order of operations?
Womb. Joy. Disillusionment. Tomb. #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words— Werner Twertzog (@WernerTwertzog) August 30, 2018
Perseverance. Or winning the Royal Rumble or a danceoff.
When your still standing #meaningoflifein4words— daniel lafleur (@lafleurmtl) August 30, 2018
But seriously, persistence pays off.
Dream Big Work Hard #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) August 30, 2018
From thinking big to thinking small. Mind blown.
#TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words Life's A Wonderful Miracle ♡ pic.twitter.com/bFROkT2hJG— Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) August 30, 2018
Safety in numbers
You Never Walk Alone #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words— Angel Haze (@Angel_HazeX) August 30, 2018
Fear not.
Be true to yourself. ️ #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/zVUzb7jGs3— LGBTQ Shrink (@DrRonHolt) August 30, 2018
And to make you smile:
Wow! I got it! #TheMeaningOfLifeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/CpJI0B0dAZ— LikeAGirlProductions (@likeagirlinc) August 30, 2018
Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.