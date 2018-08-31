Pittsburgh's Labor Day weekend offers ribs, swimming and a parade

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Kevin Williams, 49, of Hampton, Va., grills ribs during the Rib Fest outside of Heinz Field on Sept. 1, 2017. This year's event is Sept. 1-3.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People float and bob in a packed wave pool at Sandcastle Water Park in West Homestead on Monday, July 15, 2013. Sandcastle is open this Labor Day weekend Sept. 1-3 before it closes for the season.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Vice President Joe Biden marches with union members and supporters in Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 7, 2015. He will be part of this year's parade on Sept. 3.
Justin Merriman | Trib Total Media
The East End Brewing Company is hosting East End Boating from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Rivers of Steel Dock near the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side.
COURTESY EAST END BREWING COMPANY
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on during drills on the firs day of practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The Panthers open the season when they host Albany at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Heinz Field.
Labor Day weekend signifies the unofficial end of summer, and guess what, it's here already. But that doesn't mean there isn't still time to enjoy nice weather and outdoor activities. This three-day holiday weekend brings lots to do. The annual Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival runs through Sept. 3 with everything from fall-off-the-bones ribs to music and football. The University of Pittsburgh hosts Albany at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Enjoy Pittsburgh's rivers by attending East End Brewing Company's boating event on Sept. 1. It's also the final weekend to take a dip in a pool from Sandcastle in Homestead to one of the remaining city of Pittsburgh pools. On the actual holiday, Sept. 3, is the annual Labor Day Parade which starts at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown to the United Steel Workers building on the Boulevard of the Allies.

Heinz Field Rib Fest

The Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival runs through Sept. 3 on Pittsburgh's North Shore. It offers access to the best ribs in the country, entertainment, games and rides. This event began in 1990 at the former Three Rivers Stadium. Musical performances include The Clarks at 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, Lonestar at 9 p.m. on Sept. 2 and Saddle Up at 4 p.m. Sept. 3. There is also the Steelers 5K Race, fitness walk and kids kickoff at 8 a.m. Sept. 2 (registration is required)

Admission is free.

Details: heinzfield.com

One last hurrah

Labor Day weekend is the final three days to swim in Pittsburgh because city pools – some have closed already – and Sandcastle empties the water after Sept. 3 for the season. With warm temperatures expected, this will be a perfect three days to soak up a little more sun and take a dip before you know what comes next — winter!. Sandcastle offers 15 waterslides, a wave pool, lazy river and two children play areas. The city pools open this weekend include Highland Park, Jack Stack, Moore, Ream, Schenley and Sue Murray.

Details: sandcastlewaterpark.com or citiparks.net

Parade day

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh for the annual Labor Day Parade which begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The route starts at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown and ends at the United Steel Workers building on the Boulevard of the Allies. It is organized by the Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council and is a day to honor and celebrate with their brothers and sisters the many unions that represent this council.

Details: unionhall.aflcio.org

On the river

The East End Brewing Co. is hosting East End Boating event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Rivers of Steel Dock, near the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side. This twilight cruise will celebrate the end of summer. Light eats will be provided by Justin Severino of Cure and Morcilla, plus music from disc jockey MB and, of course, favorite and rare beers from East End,

Details: eastendbrewing.com

Kickoff

The University of Pittsburgh kicks off its 129th college football season when the Panthers host Albany at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Heinz Field. This is their first meeting. Pitt returns 14 starters and 43 lettermen from last year's 57-man squad under coach Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers are 83-43-2 in home openers. Albany is coached by Pittsburgh native Greg Gattuso and finished 4-7 last season. Gattuso was an assistant at Pitt under then-coach Dave Wannstedt from 2005-2010 and was also head coach at Duquesne University from 1993-2004, where he led the Dukes to a 97-32 mark. Duquesne hosts Lock Haven at 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh's Uptown.

Details: pittsburghpanthers.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

