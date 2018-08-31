Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
More A and E

Café Sci event ponders decision making/influencing process

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Carnegie Science Center will host an event exploring how judgments can be influenced and decisions manipulated in a 7 p.m. Café Sci on Sept. 3.
Carnegie Science Center will host an event exploring how judgments can be influenced and decisions manipulated in a 7 p.m. Café Sci on Sept. 3.

Updated 5 hours ago

Carnegie Science Center will offer a free Café Sci event from 7-9 p.m. Monday with Carnegie Mellon University professor Danny Oppenheimer , focusing on decision making and judgment influences.

According to a news release, Oppenheimer, who teaches psychology and decision studies, will share 12 short studies on the above issues.

Oppenheimer’s skills include judgment, decision making, metacognition, learning, and casual reasoning. He applies his findings to domains including charitable giving, consumer behavior, education, and electoral outcomes, the release notes.

Among his publications are “Democracy Despite Itself: Why a system that shouldn’t work at all works so well” and “Psychology: The Comic Book Introduction.”

Foods and drinks will be available for purchase at the Sept. 3 event. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Details/registration: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me