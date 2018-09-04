Glenn Beck brings 'outrage' to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As part of a multi-city tour promoting the release of his newest book, “Addicted to Outrage,” conservative political commentator Glenn Beck will appear Nov. 3 at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall.

According to a news release, Beck and Stu Burguiere , executive producer/head writer of The Glenn Beck Program and TheBlaze personality, will invite audiences to participate in intimate and frank conversations focusing on the “hilarity of the level of outrage on both ends of the political spectrum.”

Guests also will be invited to dissect the “angriest of tweets and Facebook posts,” the Bill of Rights’ position on freedom of the press and freedom of speech and instances of “hyper political correctness,” the release states.

“As the world’s leading expert on what not to do, I urge everyone - don’t be like me,” Beck says in the release.

“We’re at the point where the viciousness on both political sides has become comical and completely unproductive. While the world burns, we are debating if the latest celebrity should be fired for a tweet, while the left asks if they should trust the completely untrustworthy Omarosa . I look forward to joining audiences across the country for a candid conversation about how we can unite to overcome our addiction to anger over many issues that are really just first-world problems, and instead focus on those things that actually matter, most of which are found in our Bill of Rights,” Beck adds.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

A limited number of Gold Circle seats will be available for $95.50, with the remaining seats priced at $50 and $35.

Gold Circle ticket purchases will include a copy of his new book.

Promoter pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with the password “GBLIVE18”.

General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX, Ticketfly.com or Librarymusichall.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.