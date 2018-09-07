Besides the big game, Pittsburgh's weekend has a house tour, Irish stew and a genie

If you aren't a college football fan and heading to Heinz Field for the Pitt/Penn State rivalry game on Sept. 8 (it's sold out), there are plenty of other options for how to spend the Pittsburgh weekend.

The annual A Fair in the Park is Sept. 7-9 at Mellon Park in Shadyside and features artists selling their wares from clothing to jewelry to mixed media. McKees Rocks will be hopping on Sept. 8 as the Feastival event — a day of food, music and art welcomes guests to experience this part of Pittsburgh to help raise money to revitalize the area.

The Mexican War Streets on the North Side is hosting a house and garden tour on Sept. 9 where attendees can catch a glimpse of the colorful personality of homes in this area. Go green at the 28th annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival Sept. 7-9 at Riverplex in Homestead. This festival offers authentic, food and music as well as a chance to participate in hurling as well as watch a live art demonstration. This is the final weekend to catch Disney's "Aladdin" at the Benedum Center.

Go green

The 28th annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival is Sept. 7-9 at the Riverplex, 1000 Sandcastle Drive, in Homestead. It's an event that celebrates the Irish experience in America while offering dance, music, food and all-things Irish. It draws over 25,000 visitors. This year's event features Celtic cousins Scotland, knit sweater designs, axe throwing, hurling matches, and live art demonstrations. There will be performances by adult and children's dance ensembles, Irish sausage, stew, corned beef and cabbage and Celtic beverages. The Irish dog area will showcase Irish setters, Irish terriers and other Irish breeds

Details: pghirishfest.org

Aladdin

This is the last weekend to see Disney's "Aladdin" at the Benedum Center, Downtown. The final show is Sept. 9. This classic features songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken ("Newsies") with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice ("The Lion King," "Aida") and book writer Chad Beguelin ("The Wedding Singer"). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon," "Something Rotten"), this musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley ("Mary Poppins"), Gregg Barnes ("Kinky Boots") and Natasha Katz ("An American in Paris").

Details: trustarts.org

Park it

A Fair in the Park is from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Mellon Park, 63000 Fifth Ave., in Shadyside. Presented by the Craftsmen's Guild of Pittsburgh, an estimated 20,000 visitors interact with the over 100 regional and national artists working in a variety of mediums including clay, fiber, wood, jewelry, glass, mixed media and two-dimensional art. Each year, 60 percent of the artists are members of the guild. The remainder are selected by a jury from a large pool of national and international applicants. Free.

Details: afairinthepark.org

Celebrate

The annual Feastival begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at McKees Rocks municipal lot, Route 51 and Furnace St., in McKees Rocks.The event is a celebration of food, music and art. It is presented by the McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation whose mission is to revitalize McKees Rocks and Stowe Township. The organization works to promote community development, neighborhood stabilization, and community engagement. Free with online registration, $5 at the door.

Details: mckeesrocks.com

Welcome house guests

The 49th annual Mexican War Streets House & Garden Tour is the oldest house tour in the city of Pittsburgh. It's from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a self-guided tour of homes and gardens throughout the historic neighborhood on the North Side. Every home on this tour is unique and expresses each homeowner's personal taste and style. The tour will also showcase a variety of vendors and mobile eateries. Tickets are $20, $18 in advance.

Details: mexicanwarstreets.org

