Historic Hanna's Town sets antiques sale

Historic Hanna’s Town continues its 45th season of hosting its “Antiques & Collectibles Sale,” with the next event set for Sept. 9.

A tradition that began in 1974, the event provides buying and selling opportunities for lovers of antiques and collectibles and anyone seeking vintage items not typically available in traditional shops and stores.

The sale also helps to raise funds for the re-creation of Historic Hanna’s Town, according to a news release.

More than 100 vendors are expected to offer a variety of one-of-a-kind items covering a wide price range.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, with the market continuing through the early afternoon.

Some vendors set up by 1 p.m. Saturday and begin selling that afternoon, the release notes.

On-site parking fees of $3 per car are equally divided between the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 2 (Forbes Road) and the Westmoreland County Historical Society, which manages Historic Hanna’s Town for Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, according to the release.

Vendors can set up for the day or weekend. Vendor fees benefit the Westmoreland County Historical Society’s education and preservation projects at Historic Hanna’s Town, a Revolutionary War period settlement and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.

The final sale of the year is set for Oct. 14, according to its website.

Historic Hanna’s Town is at 809 Forbes Trail Road near its intersection with Route 119, 3 miles north of Greensburg.

Details: 724-532-1935 or hannastown.org

