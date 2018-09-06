Entertainment planner: Sept. 6-19
Thursday , Sept. 6
Blue and White Night, Penn State New Kensington Alumni Society event, Zone 28, Harmarville. newkensington.psu.edu
The 66th Farmers & Threshermens Jubilee , New Centerville, Somerset County. Through Sept. 9. ncrvfc.com
Friday , Sept. 7
Downtown Greensburg Music Festival, various venues. thepalacetheatre.org
Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com
PITTRace, vintage car racing event, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Lawrence County. Through Sept. 9. vrgonline.org
West Newton Community Festival, Vine Street Park, West Newton. Through Sept. 9. Facebook
Saturday , Sept. 8
“Alphabet Trail and Tales,” celebration of children’s books, Frick Park Blue Slide Playground, Squirrel Hill. 412-665-3665 or pittsburghpa.gov
“John DelMonte: A Master in Our Time,” Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. Through Oct. 21. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org
Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
The Prince Project , Prince and the Revolution tribute band, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
“The Revolutionists,” City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh. Through Sept. 30. 412-431-4400 or citytheatrecompany.org
River City Brass, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Wine Time at the Colony, over-21 event, Penn’s Colony, Saxonburg, Butler County. 724-352-9922 or winetimeatthecolony.com
Thursday , Sept. 13
“Flutters and Flights,” over-21 chocolate and coffee-tasting event, National Aviary, North Side. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org
Friday , Sept. 14
“Chatterton,” presented by Quantum Theatre, Trinity Cathedral, Pittsburgh. Through Oct. 28. quantumtheatre.com
GWAR, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff Concert , Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. heinzfield.com
Shrine Circus, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Sept. 16. ppgpaintsarena.com
“Transformation 10: Contemporary Works in Found Materials,” Contemporary Craft, Pittsburgh. Through March 23. 412-261-7003 or contemporarycraft.org
Saturday , Sept. 15
Derry Railroad Days, downtown Derry. Also Sept. 16. derryborough.org
Flax Scutching Festival, Monticue’s Grove, Stahlstown. Also Sept. 16. flaxscutching.org
Little Anthony and the Imperials, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Renee Fleming, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Sunday , Sept. 16
Celtic Thunder, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Monday , Sept. 17
Paul Simon, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com
