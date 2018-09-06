Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Entertainment planner: Sept. 6-19

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Little Anthony and the Imperials
Celtic Thunder
Paul Simon
Lady Antebellum
River City Brass
Darius Rucker
Derry Railroad Days
Thursday , Sept. 6

Blue and White Night, Penn State New Kensington Alumni Society event, Zone 28, Harmarville. newkensington.psu.edu

The 66th Farmers & Threshermens Jubilee , New Centerville, Somerset County. Through Sept. 9. ncrvfc.com

Friday , Sept. 7

Downtown Greensburg Music Festival, various venues. thepalacetheatre.org

Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

PITTRace, vintage car racing event, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Lawrence County. Through Sept. 9. vrgonline.org

West Newton Community Festival, Vine Street Park, West Newton. Through Sept. 9. Facebook

Saturday , Sept. 8

“Alphabet Trail and Tales,” celebration of children’s books, Frick Park Blue Slide Playground, Squirrel Hill. 412-665-3665 or pittsburghpa.gov

“John DelMonte: A Master in Our Time,” Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. Through Oct. 21. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

The Prince Project , Prince and the Revolution tribute band, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

“The Revolutionists,” City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh. Through Sept. 30. 412-431-4400 or citytheatrecompany.org

River City Brass, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Wine Time at the Colony, over-21 event, Penn’s Colony, Saxonburg, Butler County. 724-352-9922 or winetimeatthecolony.com

Thursday , Sept. 13

“Flutters and Flights,” over-21 chocolate and coffee-tasting event, National Aviary, North Side. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

Friday , Sept. 14

“Chatterton,” presented by Quantum Theatre, Trinity Cathedral, Pittsburgh. Through Oct. 28. quantumtheatre.com

GWAR, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Pittsburgh Steelers Kickoff Concert , Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. heinzfield.com

Shrine Circus, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Sept. 16. ppgpaintsarena.com

“Transformation 10: Contemporary Works in Found Materials,” Contemporary Craft, Pittsburgh. Through March 23. 412-261-7003 or contemporarycraft.org

Saturday , Sept. 15

Derry Railroad Days, downtown Derry. Also Sept. 16. derryborough.org

Flax Scutching Festival, Monticue’s Grove, Stahlstown. Also Sept. 16. flaxscutching.org

Little Anthony and the Imperials, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Renee Fleming, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Sunday , Sept. 16

Celtic Thunder, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Monday , Sept. 17

Paul Simon, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

