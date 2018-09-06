Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Autumn Galleria puts focus on Westmoreland Photographers Society works

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
The Greensburg Garden and Civic Center is the site of a new Westmoreland Photographers Society show, ‘The Autumn Galleria,’ on display through September.
The Greensburg Garden and Civic Center is the site of a new Westmoreland Photographers Society show, ‘The Autumn Galleria,’ on display through September.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Westmoreland Photographers Society will present “The Autumn Galleria” at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, throughout September

An opening reception is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

The exhibit showcases the photography of many of the society’s members, with a wide range of subject matter, according to a news release. Most of the work will be available to purchase.

A family event, the Sept. 10 reception will include the photography show, drawings, door prizes, and refreshments, the release adds.

Established in 1972, the society members strive to teach and share their knowledge and experience with all members of the group, from professional to amateur, the release states.

New members are welcome.

Details: wps.photography/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me