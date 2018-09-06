Autumn Galleria puts focus on Westmoreland Photographers Society works

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland Photographers Society will present “The Autumn Galleria” at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, throughout September

An opening reception is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday.

The exhibit showcases the photography of many of the society’s members, with a wide range of subject matter, according to a news release. Most of the work will be available to purchase.

A family event, the Sept. 10 reception will include the photography show, drawings, door prizes, and refreshments, the release adds.

Established in 1972, the society members strive to teach and share their knowledge and experience with all members of the group, from professional to amateur, the release states.

New members are welcome.

Details: wps.photography/

