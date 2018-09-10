Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
They're back... The 'Quinn and Rose' show to air on 970 ESPN WGBB

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Jim Quinn and Rose Somma Tennent are back. The radio duo will begin the “Quinn & Rose” show on iHeartMedia sports 970 ESPN WGBB. They will air from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 24.
Jim Quinn and Rose Somma Tennent are back. The radio duo will begin the "Quinn & Rose" show on iHeartMedia sports 970 ESPN WGBB. They will air from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 24.

Jim Quinn and Rose Somma Tennent are back.

The radio duo will begin the “Quinn & Rose” show on iHeartMedia sports 970 ESPN WGBB. They will air from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 24.

The pair previously co-hosted mornings at the former WPGB through 2013.

You can check out Facebook to hear their official announcement.

“The War Room with Quinn and Rose” aired on the former news/talk WPGB Pittsburgh from 6 to 9 a.m. through November 2013, when the parties were unable to agree on a new contract. The station changed formats less than a year later and is now country as Big 104.7.

The new program will be available as a podcast but will not stream according to insideradio.com. Quinn reportedly owns the rights to the show’s audio web stream and has been hosting a program on warroom.com. The two have hosted separate shows on Radio Livingston news/talk WYSL Rochester, NY (1040).

Details: http://iheart.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

click me