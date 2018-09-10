They're back... The 'Quinn and Rose' show to air on 970 ESPN WGBB
Jim Quinn and Rose Somma Tennent are back.
The radio duo will begin the “Quinn & Rose” show on iHeartMedia sports 970 ESPN WGBB. They will air from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 24.
The pair previously co-hosted mornings at the former WPGB through 2013.
You can check out Facebook to hear their official announcement.
“The War Room with Quinn and Rose” aired on the former news/talk WPGB Pittsburgh from 6 to 9 a.m. through November 2013, when the parties were unable to agree on a new contract. The station changed formats less than a year later and is now country as Big 104.7.
The new program will be available as a podcast but will not stream according to insideradio.com. Quinn reportedly owns the rights to the show’s audio web stream and has been hosting a program on warroom.com. The two have hosted separate shows on Radio Livingston news/talk WYSL Rochester, NY (1040).
