Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live: Remembering 9/11 at Flight 93 Memorial 
More A and E

Andrew Dice Clay schedules Pittsburgh show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
Insult comic Andrew Dice Clay will play the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Oct. 21.
Insult comic Andrew Dice Clay will play the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Oct. 21.

Updated 1 hour ago

Insult comic Andrew Dice Clay will play the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Oct. 21.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show in the venue at 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall.

Tickets at $39.75-$69.69 go on sale at noon Sept. 14 at 877-4-FLY-TIX, ticketfly.com and librarymusichall.com .

Venue presale will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 13 with the password “MUSICHALL.”

Clay came to fame in the late 1980s with a brash, offensive stand-up persona he called “The Diceman” — and which a critic called “a macho bozo from Jersey.”

He parlayed that act into television and movie roles, including the 1990 comedy-suspense film “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me