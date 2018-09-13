Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Entertainment planner: Sept. 13-26

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
(center) Drum major, David Ricklis, of Baltimore Maryland, leads the second wave of the mass bands during the welcoming ceremony at the Ligonier Highland Games held at Idlewild Park in Ligonier, PA on Saturday, September 22, 2012. Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune Review
Steve Green of Springdale and his 3-year-old son, Dylan, take a ride on the Ferris wheel Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Riverview Memorial Park on the first night of the Tarentum Fall Festival. The event continues Friday and will conclude with a fireworks display for Tarentum's 175th anniversary at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
(from left) 'Grandpa Dudley' (Robert Dudley of Michigan) and friend 'Ohio Tom' (Tom Curtis of Antwerp, OH), take a rest and sample some food at the 'Hobo Picnic' held at Derry Station Heritage Park on Thursday evening. The friends say they travel together to visit different festivals. Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune Review
Thursday , Sept. 13

Hobo Picnic, A.V. Germano Hall, Derry. derryborough.org

Tarentum Fall Festival, Riverview Park, Tarentum. Through Sept. 15. Facebook

Friday , Sept. 14

Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Associated Artists of Pittsburgh 104th Annual Exhibition, 2708 Sidney St., Pittsburgh. Through Oct. 27. 412-361-1370 or aapgh.org

Chrissy Costa's Broad Squad Comedy Show, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Saturday , Sept. 15

Classic Stones Live, Rolling Stones tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Ligonier Art Walk, events at six Ligonier venues. Facebook

Star Gazing Party, with Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh, Kunkle Park, Washington Township. 3ap.org

"The Two Gentlemen of Verona," Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks, Arsenal Park, Lawrenceville. Also Sept. 16. pittsburghshakespeare.com

Sunday , Sept. 16

Rising Stars Concert, Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Pittsburgh. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org

Monday , Sept. 17

Gary Numan, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Tuesday , Sept. 18

"One Slight Hitch," Mountain Playhouse, Jennerstown. Through Sept. 30. 814-629-9220 or mountainplayhouse.org

Wednesday , Sept. 19

"The Making of Native American Clothing," Bushy Run Battlefield Museum, Penn Township. 412-527-5584 or bushyrunbattlefield.com

Thrival Innovation + Music Festival, various venues, Pittsburgh. Through Sept. 21. thrivalfestival.com

Thursday , Sept. 20

"A Comedy of Tenors," Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. Through Sept. 29. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

Friday , Sept. 21

Aaron Abernathy: Wall of Sound Series, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Cultural District Gallery Crawl, Downtown Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

"Play With PICT" Gala, benefits PICT Classic Theatre, Pittsburgh Glass Center, Garfield. 412-561-6000 or picttheatre.org

"Shrek the Musical," presented by Stage Right, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Through Sept. 23. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Saturday , Sept. 22

Henry Rollins' "Slide Show," The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

Katelyn Rose/Willow Hill, Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area, Hempfield. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

Ligonier Highland Games, Idlewild Park, Ligonier Township. Also Sept. 23. ligonierhighlandgames.org

Sunday , Sept. 23

Brighton Heights Citizens Federation House Tour, featuring nine homes in Brighton Heights. 412-734-0233 or brightonheights.org

"Mythburgh," presented by 12 Peers Theater, Brillobox, Pittsburgh. 4121-626-6784 or 12peerstheater.org

Tuesday , Sept. 25

Justin Timberlake, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com

Randy Bachman, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Through Sept. 23. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

