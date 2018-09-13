Entertainment planner: Sept. 13-26
Thursday , Sept. 13
Hobo Picnic, A.V. Germano Hall, Derry. derryborough.org
Tarentum Fall Festival, Riverview Park, Tarentum. Through Sept. 15. Facebook
Friday , Sept. 14
Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Associated Artists of Pittsburgh 104th Annual Exhibition, 2708 Sidney St., Pittsburgh. Through Oct. 27. 412-361-1370 or aapgh.org
Chrissy Costa's Broad Squad Comedy Show, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Saturday , Sept. 15
Classic Stones Live, Rolling Stones tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Ligonier Art Walk, events at six Ligonier venues. Facebook
Star Gazing Party, with Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh, Kunkle Park, Washington Township. 3ap.org
"The Two Gentlemen of Verona," Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks, Arsenal Park, Lawrenceville. Also Sept. 16. pittsburghshakespeare.com
Sunday , Sept. 16
Rising Stars Concert, Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Pittsburgh. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org
Monday , Sept. 17
Gary Numan, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Tuesday , Sept. 18
"One Slight Hitch," Mountain Playhouse, Jennerstown. Through Sept. 30. 814-629-9220 or mountainplayhouse.org
Wednesday , Sept. 19
"The Making of Native American Clothing," Bushy Run Battlefield Museum, Penn Township. 412-527-5584 or bushyrunbattlefield.com
Thrival Innovation + Music Festival, various venues, Pittsburgh. Through Sept. 21. thrivalfestival.com
Thursday , Sept. 20
"A Comedy of Tenors," Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. Through Sept. 29. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
Friday , Sept. 21
Aaron Abernathy: Wall of Sound Series, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Cultural District Gallery Crawl, Downtown Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
"Play With PICT" Gala, benefits PICT Classic Theatre, Pittsburgh Glass Center, Garfield. 412-561-6000 or picttheatre.org
"Shrek the Musical," presented by Stage Right, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Through Sept. 23. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Saturday , Sept. 22
Henry Rollins' "Slide Show," The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org
Katelyn Rose/Willow Hill, Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area, Hempfield. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Ligonier Highland Games, Idlewild Park, Ligonier Township. Also Sept. 23. ligonierhighlandgames.org
Sunday , Sept. 23
Brighton Heights Citizens Federation House Tour, featuring nine homes in Brighton Heights. 412-734-0233 or brightonheights.org
"Mythburgh," presented by 12 Peers Theater, Brillobox, Pittsburgh. 4121-626-6784 or 12peerstheater.org
Tuesday , Sept. 25
Justin Timberlake, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com
Randy Bachman, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Through Sept. 23. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
