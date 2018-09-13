Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jacobs Creek Watershed Association hosts geocache competition

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Dave Exton and Sharon Nebel of Herminie were in Donora for this 2014 geocaching hunt. Geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location.
Jim Ference | The Valley Independent
Dave Exton and Sharon Nebel of Herminie were in Donora for this 2014 geocaching hunt. Geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location.

Updated 11 hours ago

Jacobs Creek Watershed Association will sponsor a new, competitive geocache event at 2 p.m. Sept. 22, as part of the annual Scottdale Fall Festival.

The event will begin at Gazebo Park on Pittsburgh Street.

Geocaching is an all-ages hobby, a bit like hide and seek but aided by maps, points and small hidden treasures, the release notes.

Participants will take the points the Watershed Association provides and locate them on maps and in the community, seeking the hidden box of treasure.

Two geocache trails, both free, are available to choose from with winners receiving prizes.

The first, Family Friendly Geocache is one mile and has 10 points hidden within the borough of Scottdale and its parks. This trail is for families and participants of any age, and will require some easy walking/driving/biking through town, the release states.

The prize is a one-year family membership to the Carnegie Museums.

To register, visit jacobscreekwatershed.org/geocache-registration-family-friendly/

The second trail, Creek Cache Adventure Trail, runs the length of the creek from a trickle on a farm to the Youghiogheny River. It will require hiking, driving, and tricky cache searches. This trail is for adventure seekers and teams of up to four seeking 10 cache boxes.

The prize is $150.

Register here jacobscreekwatershed.org/geocache-registration-adventure

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

