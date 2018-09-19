Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
More A and E

Symphony 'Twilight Tastings' set for Lincoln Highway museum

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Guests at Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s “Twilight Tastings” event on Oct. 5 at the Lincoln Highway Experience will have pie and coffee in the museum’s restored Serro’s Diner.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review


The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will host “Twilight Tastings” on Oct. 5 at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity.

The event is set for 5-8 p.m. in the museum at 3435 Route 30 East.

Guests will be able to sample retro soda drinks and a variety of foods from local vendors, while listening to music by EBT Jazz.

Complimentary samples of pie and coffee will be served in the fully restored 1938 Serro’s Diner in the museum’s new wing, which will be open for guests to explore. There also will be a treasure hunt and chances to win gift baskets.

“This is our first Twilight Tastings event,” said WSO Executive Director Endicott Reindl, in a release. “We wanted to put together a casual and fun evening of food and music and the Lincoln Highway Experience is the perfect venue, full of charm and heritage.”

This year marks the symphony’s 50 th anniversary season, which opens with an Oct. 13 “Celebrate 50” performance in The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Proceeds from Twilight Tastings will benefit programs of the WSO and the Lincoln Highway Experience.

A ticket is $25.

Details: 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

