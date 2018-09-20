Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
FALL ARTS: Beauty takes many forms in region's upcoming art exhibits

Mark Kanny | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
Sharon Ander­son, Grace II, Cotton, 79 x 78.5 inches
Elizabeth I Court Dress, 2001, Inspired by a portrait by the studio of Nicolas Hilliard c. 1575 Mixed media: paper, cut, folded, and molded with acrylic paint, ink, metallic powder, and adhesive; mounted on dress form.
Visual artists use many different kinds of materials for colors, textures and context to provoke a deeper understanding of our world. The many exhibitions in Western Pennsylvania this season will stimulate fresh perspectives on aspects of life — past and present.

Westmoreland Museum of American Art

“Artists Who Teach,” featuring diverse themes in a variety of media — painting, sculpture, photography, video, stained glass, installation and mixed media — by artists who teach at local colleges and universities, through Nov. 25.

“Students of Artists Who Teach,” curated by Barbara Jones and Bonnie West, through Oct. 14.

“The Art of Re-Use,” works that incorporate materials recycled, upcycled or repurposed, focused on sustainability or environmental issues, Oct. 19-Nov. 18

“Sue Abramson: The Only Constant is Change,” a series of photographs made in response to grief and of life in transition, begun in 2005 with her late husband, Kevin, Nov. 23-Dec. 23.

“Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts,” a touring exhibition of machine piecing and quilting created by the Muskegon Museum of Art, Dec. 15-March 10.

Details: thewestmoreland.org

Carnegie Museum of Art

“Carnegie International, 57th edition,” featuring works by 32 artists and artist collectives exploring what it means to be international at this time, Oct. 13- March 25.

“Created, Collected, Conserved: The Life Story of Paintings,” follows seven painting over thousands of miles, showing how research uncovers fascinating stories, Oct. 13-March 25.

Details: cmoa.org

Frick Art Museum

“Driving the Disenfranchised: The Automobile’s Role in Women’s Suffrage,” exploring the automobile’s impact on increasing individual autonomy and heralding vast social changes in the 20th century, through Oct. 21.

“Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper,” Oct. 13-Jan. 6.

“Street Photography to Surrealism: The Golden Age of Photography in France, 1900-1945,” visiting flea markets, shops, dance halls and after-hours demi-monde in Paris, Feb. 9 to May 5.

Details: thefrick pittsburgh.org

Mattress Factory

Works by artists in residence: Osgemeos, William Earl Kofmehl III, Laleh Mehran, Karina Smigla-Bobinski and Christina A. West, Sept. 21-Aug. 4.

Details: mattress.org

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

