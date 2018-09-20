FALL ARTS: Beauty takes many forms in region's upcoming art exhibits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visual artists use many different kinds of materials for colors, textures and context to provoke a deeper understanding of our world. The many exhibitions in Western Pennsylvania this season will stimulate fresh perspectives on aspects of life — past and present.

Westmoreland Museum of American Art

“Artists Who Teach,” featuring diverse themes in a variety of media — painting, sculpture, photography, video, stained glass, installation and mixed media — by artists who teach at local colleges and universities, through Nov. 25.

“Students of Artists Who Teach,” curated by Barbara Jones and Bonnie West, through Oct. 14.

“The Art of Re-Use,” works that incorporate materials recycled, upcycled or repurposed, focused on sustainability or environmental issues, Oct. 19-Nov. 18

“Sue Abramson: The Only Constant is Change,” a series of photographs made in response to grief and of life in transition, begun in 2005 with her late husband, Kevin, Nov. 23-Dec. 23.

“Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts,” a touring exhibition of machine piecing and quilting created by the Muskegon Museum of Art, Dec. 15-March 10.

Carnegie Museum of Art

“Carnegie International, 57th edition,” featuring works by 32 artists and artist collectives exploring what it means to be international at this time, Oct. 13- March 25.

“Created, Collected, Conserved: The Life Story of Paintings,” follows seven painting over thousands of miles, showing how research uncovers fascinating stories, Oct. 13-March 25.

Frick Art Museum

“Driving the Disenfranchised: The Automobile’s Role in Women’s Suffrage,” exploring the automobile’s impact on increasing individual autonomy and heralding vast social changes in the 20th century, through Oct. 21.

“Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper,” Oct. 13-Jan. 6.

“Street Photography to Surrealism: The Golden Age of Photography in France, 1900-1945,” visiting flea markets, shops, dance halls and after-hours demi-monde in Paris, Feb. 9 to May 5.

Mattress Factory

Works by artists in residence: Osgemeos, William Earl Kofmehl III, Laleh Mehran, Karina Smigla-Bobinski and Christina A. West, Sept. 21-Aug. 4.

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.