Entertainment planner: Sept. 20-Oct. 3
Updated 4 hours ago
Thursday , Sept. 20
A Diva Evening With, featuring Miss Freddye Stover, Meredith Holliday, Aubrey Burchell and others, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Lunch a l’Art, with pop artist Zach Sierocki, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley. 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org
Michael McDermott, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Friday , Sept. 21
Avonmore Harvest Jubilee, downtown Avonmore. Also Sept. 22. Facebook
“Bye Bye Birdie,” Broadway on Main production, The Strand Theater, Zelienople, Butler County. Also Sept. 22-23, 28-30. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.com
Kick Out the Jams 50th Anniversary Tour, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Scottdale Fall Festival, downtown Scottdale. Through Sept. 23. scottdalefallfestival.org
Saturday , Sept. 22
Diamond Heist: 64th Annual Diamond Horseshoe Ball, Pittsburgh Opera gala, Omni William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org
Festival and Folk Art Market, Penn’s Colony Village, Saxonburg, Butler County. Also Sept. 23, 29-30. 724-352-9922 or pennscolony.com
“Halo-Halo,” Filipino dance and music, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org
“The Mark of Zorro,” silent film with live organ accompaniment, Keystone Oaks High School, Dormont. pittsburghtheatreorgan.com
Tuesday , Sept. 25
Cirque Eloize Hotel, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Sept. 30. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Friday , Sept. 28
History Dinner Theater, featuring an Alexander Hamilton re-enactor, Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org
Mt. Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival, downtown Mt. Pleasant. Through Sept. 30. mtpleasantglassandethnicfestival.com
Sister Hazel, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Saturday , Sept. 29
2018 Invitational Exhibition, You Are Here, Jeannette. Through Nov. 10. yah406clay.org
Maroon 5, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com
Sunday , Sept. 30
“Greatest Saves” Architecture Bus Tour, hosted by Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation, various Pittsburgh sites. 412-471-5808 or phlf.org
Tuesday , Oct. 2
Carnegie International Fall Artist Lecture Series, featuring Saba Innab, Carnegie Mellon University, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org
Eric Lindell, The Church Recording Studio, Pittsburgh. 412-818-1307 or thechurchrecordingstudio.com
Maxwell, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
The Revivalists , Stage AE, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com
“Say Nothing of My Fable,” mixed-media works by Tony Cavalline, BoxHeart Gallery, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 2. 412-687-8858 or boxheartgallery.com
Wednesday , Oct. 3
Cameron Esposito, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net
World of Dance Live!, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.
