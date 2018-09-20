Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

FALL ARTS: Dances to fit the bill — new, classic, bold, refined

Mark Kanny | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Camille A. Brown and Dancers
Camille A. Brown and Dancers
'Mozart in Motion' is the first Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre production.
'Mozart in Motion' is the first Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre production.

Updated 4 hours ago

Dance fans and those who want to find out what the fuss is all about have numerous stylistic options in our region, even within the offerings of a single organization. The rich vocabulary of classical ballet, which includes technique both refined and bold, is experienced in works such as “The Nutcracker” and “Sleeping Beauty,” works strengthened by the music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Modern dance is even more varied in the dance itself, the sound worlds with which it is performed and the range of concepts being explored.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is enjoying a golden era under artistic director Terrence Orr. Its troupe of international quality professional dancers perform classical and modern works by great choreographers, often with live music performed by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Orchestra. The large enrollment at the ballet school provides an extra casting resource, especially for “The Nutcracker.” Performances are the Benedum Center, except as noted.

The ballet’s season begins with “Mozart in Motion,” with live orchestra, Oct. 26-28. The program includes George Balanchine’s new-classical “Divertimento No. 15,” as well as “Six Dances” and “Petit Mort” by Jiri Kylian.

Orr’s popular version of “The Nutcracker,” the story of a young woman’s magical Christmas Eve, sets the action in Pittsburgh, Nov. 30-Dec. 27.

A new production of Jorden Morris’ “The Great Gatsby,” Feb. 8-17, brings cinematic sets to the romantic and tragic story of love in the Roaring Twenties.

The ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem will continue their fruitful collaborations, March 15-24 at the Byham Theatre.

“Sleeping Beauty,” perhaps the greatest of classical ballets, returns with live orchestra, May 10-12.

Laurel Ballet in Greensburg will perform “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 8 and 9, with the Westmoreland Symphony, unlike Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “Nutcracker” which uses a recording. Its second production of the season will pair “Carmen” with “Arabian Nights,” June 8.

Pittsburgh Dance Council, part of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, will present six touring internationally ranked ensembles, at the Byham Theater except as noted.

Deborah Coker Dance, Oct. 13, a Brazilian group, will bring “Cao sem Plumas” (Dog Without Feathers), which was inspired by a poem about social tensions coming to a head and featuring projections by acclaimed filmmaker Claudio Assis.

Yabin Wang’s “The Moon Opera,” Nov. 3, is part of the trust’s International Festival of Firsts. The Chinese choreographer, most widely known for her work in the film “House of Flying Daggers,” tells a dramatic modern story about the life of an artist.

Jessica Lang Dance, Jan. 26, will present five of her distinctive works, including her best-known work, “The Calling.”

The return of Paul Taylor Dance Company will present two of the iconic choreographer’s own works, plus one commissioned by Lila York. Taylor died Aug. 29.

Camille A. Brown and Dancers, March 9 and 10 at the August Wilson Center, will explore the cultural narrative of African-American identity in dance backed by blues, hip-hop, jazz and swing.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, April 13, brings a keen sense of humor to its parody in drag of classical ballet. Its last appearance in Pittsburgh in 2013 was sold out.

Many other Pittsburgh dance presentations are worth exploring, especially by Attack Theatre Corning Works, Bodiography, Texture Contemporary Ballet and at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me