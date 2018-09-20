Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
3 new exhibits open at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Learn about the lives of five Native American tribes in New England through hands-on exploration.
Tough Art is an innovative artist residency program challenges artists and audiences to rethink their ideas of interactive museum experiences in one of the toughest venues – a children’s museum.
The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Allegheny Center, North Side, highlights three exhibits debuting this fall.

Tough Art, Through Jan. 31

Celebrate 12 years of Tough Art with the Children’s Museum. This innovative artist residency program challenges artists and audiences to rethink their ideas of interactive museum experiences in one of the toughest venues — a children’s museum. This year’s works include “Mechanical Masterpieces” by Neil Mendoza, “Lake Light” by Isaac Levine and “Light Showers” by Miranda Miller and Lumi Barron.

Native Voices, Sept. 22-Jan. 6

Explore the lives of five Native American tribes in New England through hands-on exploration including artifacts, photos, music and many activities as you learn how these resilient cultures carefully balance traditional practice with life in the modern world.

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Oct. 13-May 5

Showcasing Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist and inventor Rube Goldberg’s iconic contraptions and celebrating his imaginative techniques, humorous storytelling and inventive skills, this exhibit allows visitors to activate and create crazy chain-reaction contraptions that use everyday objects to complete simple tasks in the most overcomplicated, inefficient and hilarious ways possible.

Details: 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.or g

