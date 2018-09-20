FALL ARTS: Stages set for blockbusters, new shows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The range of theatrical offering in Western Pennsylvania is immense. From classics such as William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” to a contemporary adaptation of Jane Austin’s “Pride and Prejudice,” there is something for almost every taste.

The PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series opens with a mix of Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python called “The Play that Goes Wrong” and includes megahits “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hamilton” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

Actors and Artists of Fayette County

Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale:

“Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical,” Oct. 25-28

Details: 724-887-0887 or actorsandartists offayettecounty.com

City Theatre Company

1300 Bingham St., South Side:

“The Revolutionists,” through Sept. 30; “Pipeline,” Oct. 27-Nov. 18; “Where Did We Sit on the Bus,” Jan. 19-Feb. 4; “The Roommate,” March 2-24; “The Burdens,” April 6- May 12; “We Are Among Us,” May 11-June 2

Details: 412-431-2489 or citytheatre company.org

Greensburg Civic Theatre

951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg:

“Frankenstein,” Oct. 18-20; “Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,” December; “Run for Your Wife,” February

Details: 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org

PNC: Broadway in Pittsburgh

Benedum Center, except as noted:

“The Play That Goes Wrong,” through Sept. 23, “Cirque Eloize Hotel,” Sept. 25-30; “Anastasia,” Oct. 16-21; “Fiddler on the Roof,” Nov. 20-25; “Elf,” Dec. 26-30, Heinz Hall; “Hamilton,” Jan. 1-27; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Jan. 29-Feb. 3; “The Phantom of the Opera,” Feb. 20-March 3; “Come Far Away,” April 9-14; “The Book of Mormon,” April 16-21, Heinz Hall, “Dear Evan Hanson,” May 21-26, Heinz Hall

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh CLO

Cabaret Theatre, Pittsburgh, except as noted:

“Men Are From Mars — Women Are From Venus Live!” through Oct. 14; “Game On,” Nov. 9-Jan. 27; “A Musical Christmas Carol,” Dec. 7-23, Byham Theatre; “The Double Threat Trio,” Feb. 15-April 28; “Spamilton,” May 18-Aug. 25; “Grease,” June 7-16, Benedum Center; “Oklahoma!” June 21-30, Benedum Center

Details: 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

Pittsburgh Public Theater

The O’Reilly Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh

“Pride and Prejudice,” Sept. 27-Oct. 28; “Sweat,” Nov. 8-Dec. 9; “Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin,” Dec. 19-30; “The Tempest,” Jan. 24-Feb. 24; “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” March 7-April 7; “Indecent,” April 18 to May 19; “Marjorie Prime,” May 30-June 30

Details: 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

PICT Pittsburgh Classical Theatre

WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio, 4802 Fifth Ave., Oakland:

“The Old Curiosity Shop,” Nov. 23-Dec. 15; “Run the Rabbit Path,” Jan. 31-Feb. 15; “The Heiress,” April 4-27

Details: 412-561-6000 or pictheatre.org

Seton Hill University

1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg:

“Company,” Oct. 19-27; “Clybourne Park,” Feb. 22-March 2; “The Seagull,” April 5-13.

Details: 800-826-6234 or setonhill.edu

Stage Right

“Shrek the Musical,” Sept. 21-23, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg; “The Rocky Horror Show Live,” Oct. 19-20, The Lamp Theatre, Irwin, Oct. 26-27, Garden and Civic Center, Greensburg; “Momma Mia,” Nov. 16-18, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg; “Snow White the Musical,” Jan. 25-27, The Lamp Theatre, Irwin; “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Feb. 22-24, The Lamp Theatre, Irwin; “Jesus Christ Superstar,” April 12-14, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg

Details: 724-832-7464 or stageright greensburg.com

Stage Right Pittsburgh

“I Forgot to Worry,” Sept. 21-22, Carnegie Stage, Carnegie; “God of Carnage,” Oct. 18-21, The Oaks Theater, Oakmont

Details: 412-228-0566 or stagerightpgh.org

The Theatre Factory

235 Cavitt Ave., Trafford

“Young Frankenstein,” through Sept. 23; “The Mousetrap,” Oct. 12-21; “Nuncrackers,” Dec. 7-16; “Fuddy Meers,” Feb. 22-March 3; “Kal-ama-zoo,” May 3-12

Details: 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.