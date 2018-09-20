Giant pumpkin paddling race to hit Allegheny River in Pittsburgh
Updated 5 hours ago
Pumpkins weighing 2,000 pounds will be hollowed out and raced on the Allegheny River.
Dubbed the Great Pumpkin Paddle, the comical competition will be the highlight of a celebration of the orange gourd along the Pittsburgh’s North Shore this fall. Dill’s Atlantic Giant is one of the largest-growing breeds of pumpkin and can accommodate a paddler when all the goop is scooped out.
The stars of the land-based attractions will be six expert pumpkin carvers showing off their Jack-‘o-lantern skills.
Keep an eye to the sky for giant pumpkins dropping from cranes.
If you’re up for a challenge, enter the pumpkin pie eating contest. Non-competitive eating and drinking will also be offered.
The free, all-ages event is being billed as a pumpkin playground and will take over the North Shore Riverwalk on Saturday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to dusk and Sunday, October 21 from noon to 6 p.m.
