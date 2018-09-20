Giant pumpkin paddling race to hit Allegheny River in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pumpkins weighing 2,000 pounds will be hollowed out and raced on the Allegheny River.

Dubbed the Great Pumpkin Paddle, the comical competition will be the highlight of a celebration of the orange gourd along the Pittsburgh’s North Shore this fall. Dill’s Atlantic Giant is one of the largest-growing breeds of pumpkin and can accommodate a paddler when all the goop is scooped out.

The stars of the land-based attractions will be six expert pumpkin carvers showing off their Jack-‘o-lantern skills.

Keep an eye to the sky for giant pumpkins dropping from cranes.

If you’re up for a challenge, enter the pumpkin pie eating contest. Non-competitive eating and drinking will also be offered.

The free, all-ages event is being billed as a pumpkin playground and will take over the North Shore Riverwalk on Saturday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to dusk and Sunday, October 21 from noon to 6 p.m.

Steve Adams is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Steve at .