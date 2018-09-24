Comedian George Lopez bringing his act to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Comedian Georg Lopez brings his “The Wall World Tour” to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall at 8 p.m. Jan. 25. Lopez’s career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television.

He currently is on tour with “The Comedy Get Down,” with Charlie Murphy, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer in arenas across the country. Lopez also is starring in a comedy series “Lopez” on TV Land. The production explores how he struggles between his two worlds and crises that are often of his own making.

For two seasons, Lopez hosted “Lopez Tonight,” a late-night television talk show on TBS. His groundbreaking sitcom “George Lopez” ran for six seasons on ABC. Lopez was seen in the Lionsgate inspirational drama “Spare Parts,” a film based on a true story about four undocumented Mexican-American teenagers from Phoenix who team up to build an underwater robot that wins the national robotics competition.

In 2013, he released a second memoir, “I’m Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50,” where he tells the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging. He’s been on the HBO’s, “Tall, Dark and Chicano” and “America’s Mexican.”

In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets are $59.75-$79.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 28.

Details: http://librarymusichall.com or http://ticketfly.com