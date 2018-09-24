Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Comedian George Lopez bringing his act to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Comedian Georg Lopez brings his “The Wall World Tour” to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall at 8 p.m. Jan. 25. Lopez’s career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television.

He currently is on tour with “The Comedy Get Down,” with Charlie Murphy, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer in arenas across the country. Lopez also is starring in a comedy series “Lopez” on TV Land. The production explores how he struggles between his two worlds and crises that are often of his own making.

For two seasons, Lopez hosted “Lopez Tonight,” a late-night television talk show on TBS. His groundbreaking sitcom “George Lopez” ran for six seasons on ABC. Lopez was seen in the Lionsgate inspirational drama “Spare Parts,” a film based on a true story about four undocumented Mexican-American teenagers from Phoenix who team up to build an underwater robot that wins the national robotics competition.

In 2013, he released a second memoir, “I’m Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50,” where he tells the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging. He’s been on the HBO’s, “Tall, Dark and Chicano” and “America’s Mexican.”

In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets are $59.75-$79.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 28.

Details: http://librarymusichall.com or http://ticketfly.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me