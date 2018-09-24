Fall into Autumnfest at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The days are cooler, the leaves are turning, and Seven Springs Mountain Resort is hosting its 34th celebration of fall’s arrival with Autumnfest.

The family-friendly, four-weekend festival features pumpkin painting, face painting, a hay bale maze, a petting zoo, pony rides, 80-plus artisans and crafters and wagon rides, according to a news release.

Children ages 4 to 7 can give snowboarding a try at the free Pirates Riglet Park.

Chairlift rides offer visitors an aerial view of Laurel Highland’s fall colors, and the Laurel Ridgeline Zipline Tour sends patrons flying through the forest canopy and gives views from platforms built directly into the colorful trees of the North Face.

Seven Springs Sporting Clays, golf course and Alpine Slide all will be open.

“Autumnfest is an authentic, original event that sets the bar for fall festivals. Families come to Autumnfest year after year for the vibrant colors of the mountains and the memories made together. Best of all, there is something here for everyone from every generation,” Alex Moser, resort marketing director, says in the release.

Each weekend has a specific Autumnfest theme.

• Sept. 29-30, Oktoberfest Circus Weekend, with aerial trapeze artists from Zany Umbrella Circus . A new “Family Magic Show with David Lawrence” will be held Sept. 29. Tickets are $15 for ages 6 and up.

• Oct. 6-7, Oktoberfest Weekend, with visitors encouraged to don their lederhosen for a celebration of Germany’s world-famous Oktoberfest, featuring Bavarian games, German food, German beer tastings and more. New is the Oct. 6 Foggy Brews Oktoberfest, with craft beer samples and live entertainment. Admission is $40, ages 21 and up.

• Oct. 13-14, Chili Weekend, with a Chili Extravaganza featuring creations from the resort’s culinary professionals. On Oct. 13, try NamastHay Goat Yoga, a fun, casual yoga class at the top of the mountain surrounded by pygmy and full-size goats. All experience levels, $20 per person.

• Oct. 20-21, Kids’ Halloween Weekend, with a costume parade, mac and cheese tent, kids’ Bavarian games, pumpkin swim and more. On Oct. 20, a new mixology class will offer the chance to make and taste five classic cocktails and sample seasonal favorites. Admission is $40 and includes cocktail sampling throughout the evening, light hors d’oeuvres and expert instruction, ages 21 and up.

The Autumnfest Buffet features an expansive range of entrees, from the traditional to the unexpected, a carving station and dessert table. Continuous live musical performances will be playing by acts such as Chris Higbee, Radio Tokyo and The Stickers, the release states.

Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.

Festival admission is free, with a $5 per car parking fee.

Details: 800-452-2223 or 7springs.com

