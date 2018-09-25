Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
UPG seeks artist submissions for upcoming show/sale

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Regional artists are invited to register for the Art Show @Pitt-Greensburg, set for Oct. 10-21 in Millstein Library as part of the university’s homecoming festivities. Deadline for registration is Sept. 30.
Regional artists have until Sunday to register their art work for the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg’s Art Show @Pitt-Greensburg, set for Oct. 10-21 in Millstein Library.

Registration is $5 per entry/piece, plus a $1 processing fee, according to a news release.

Submissions are limited to two-dimensional artwork. Categories include painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, digital and graphic art, and other. All pieces must be original and not exceed 3 feet wide and 6 feet deep in order to fit the display panels. Each piece must be matted and/or framed and equipped for hanging, the release notes.

Sale of art work is permissible with the art works’ creators considered the sellers. The selling price, along with the artist’s name, contact information, title of piece, and medium used will be noted on the display label provided by the show.

The Art Show @Pitt-Greensburg is part of Blue & Gold Week: Homecoming 2018 and is open to the public during normal library hours . A reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 19.

According to the release, a “fan favorite” voting process from Oct. 10-19 will determine show winners, with the top three vote-getters being awarded prizes at the reception.

Details: 724-836-7496 or greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

