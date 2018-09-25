'Spirit' of Edgar Allan Poe will visit Mt. Pleasant Public Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The world’s fascination with Edgar Allan Poe is, to paraphrase the literary master of the macabre, “evermore.”

Literary historian and playwright Rob Velella, who brings to life literary figures including Nathaniel Hawthorne, will portray Poe in an Oct. 6 event at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library .

With the Halloween season under way, haunting tales are being told, and “Poe” will share the story of his life and his works, reciting portions during the presentation.

The library fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m., with a buffet dinner, dessert and drinks served at 5:30 p.m. and “Poe” appearing at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each.

A limited number of tickets for the performance only will be available for $15.

All tickets must be purchased in advance at the library or online.

Details: 724-547-3850 or edgarallanpoemplibrary.brownpapertickets.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.