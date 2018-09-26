Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Jeannette nonprofit art center You Are Here plans Saturday reception

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
You Are Here: a place for art at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette, will hold an opening reception for its invitational show on Saturday.
You Are Here: a place for art at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette, will hold an opening reception for its invitational show on Saturday.

Updated 13 hours ago

A grand opening celebration and invitational show featuring 17 artists in a variety of styles and media will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at You Are Here , 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette.

The nonprofit art center opened its doors last month, and is holding the Sept. 29 reception for a show co-curated by Mary Briggs, Jen Costello, and Dan Overdorff.

Fall resident artists Jess Higo Wallbridge and Pamela Jean Werner will each display pieces to round out the exhibit, a news release states.

The art center provides opportunities and services to equip artists and community members to collaborate, innovate and participate in projects reflecting local culture and heritage, the release notes. Among its goals is increasing individual pride, confidence, and self-worth.

The gallery provides artists material support through studio space and exhibition opportunities as well, in exchange for participating with local, publicly accessible projects, the release adds.

The center includes Oh, Scrap!, a reuse center for art supplies and equipment, and manages Lean On Me , a national network of woodcarvers who create and donate one-of-a-kind walking canes to those in need.

The reception is free and open to the public, and will include the art show opening, food and live music.

Details: yah406.clay.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me