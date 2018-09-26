Jeannette nonprofit art center You Are Here plans Saturday reception

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A grand opening celebration and invitational show featuring 17 artists in a variety of styles and media will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at You Are Here , 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette.

The nonprofit art center opened its doors last month, and is holding the Sept. 29 reception for a show co-curated by Mary Briggs, Jen Costello, and Dan Overdorff.

Fall resident artists Jess Higo Wallbridge and Pamela Jean Werner will each display pieces to round out the exhibit, a news release states.

The art center provides opportunities and services to equip artists and community members to collaborate, innovate and participate in projects reflecting local culture and heritage, the release notes. Among its goals is increasing individual pride, confidence, and self-worth.

The gallery provides artists material support through studio space and exhibition opportunities as well, in exchange for participating with local, publicly accessible projects, the release adds.

The center includes Oh, Scrap!, a reuse center for art supplies and equipment, and manages Lean On Me , a national network of woodcarvers who create and donate one-of-a-kind walking canes to those in need.

The reception is free and open to the public, and will include the art show opening, food and live music.

Details: yah406.clay.org

