Art cars, cornhole and a running tradition fill this Pittsburgh weekend

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
The 41st annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race is Sept. 30. The 10K course begins in Frick Park and ends at Point State Park.
Ed Sheeran will play PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Sept. 29, as part of his 2018 North American Stadium Tour.
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 will be in town Sept. 29 at PPG Paints Arena.
Here is your chance to make an art car Sept. 29-30 for the upcoming First Night Parade on Dec. 31.
There is a cornhole tournament at SouthSide Works on Sept. 29.
The last Sunday in September has long been reserved for the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race. This year's 41st running is the highlight of this Pittsburgh weekend and will take place on Sept. 30. Logging miles not your thing? Show off your throwing skills and enter the cornhole tournament on Sept. 29 the South Side or help create art cars Sept. 29-30 for the annual First Night Parade which will be here before you know it on Dec. 31. If you love great music and delicious food, the August Wilson Center is hosting the first Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival, featuring barbecue and the blues.

The Great Race

The Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K in Oakland and 9:30 a.m. for the 10K in Squirrel Hill on Sept. 29. Both courses finish at Point State Park, Downtown. Since its inaugural competition in 1977, 250,000 people have participated in the event, making it the largest 10K race in Pennsylvania. The race was started by then-mayor Richard S. Caliguiri as a "community fun run." The highest number of runners was 12,807 in 1987. The event was canceled in 2003 due to the City of Pittsburgh financial crisis. There are 21 men who have run every race.

Details: rungreatrace.com

Taste of blues

Blues and Barbecue will fill the August Wilson Center, 980 Liberty Ave., Sept. 28-30 in Downtown for the inaugural Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival. Area restaurants will provide barbecue-inspired samplings from establishments such as Valozzi's Pittsburgh, Pirata and Walter's BBQ while local and nationally recognized blues musicians such as Lyndsey Smith, Deva Mahal and Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton will perform. There will be a kickoff party at 8 p.m. Sept. 28. The event opens at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 and 4 p.m. Sept. 30.

Details: trustarts.org/production/60340/taste-of-blues-party

These are fashionable cars

Join Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh member Cheryl Capezzuti and her puppet making pals to turn five cars into giant puppets for the First Night Pittsburgh Parade on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. There will be food and fun for all the art car makers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29-30 at Studio Capezzuti, 1509 Termon Ave. on the North Side.

Details: studiocapezzuti.com

Cornhole, cookout

The SouthSide Works Cornhole Tournament & Cookout is from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at 424 S. 27th St. on the South Side. Hosted by Steel City Cornhole, teams will play $50 to compete and must register ahead of time and must bring at least one jar of peanut butter because a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Texas Roadhouse in Bridgeville will serve up cookout classics while beer and non-alcoholic drinks will be available at the Eleventh Hour Brewing Co. tent.

Details: 412-999-8024 or steelcitycornhole or eventbrite.com

Big concerts

Pittsburgh will play host to two singers Ed Sheeran and Adam Levine (and the rest of Maroon 5) Sept. 29. Sheeran takes the stage at 7 p.m. at PNC Park on the North Side (the concert date was changed from Sept. 30 to accommodate a Pittsburgh Steelers night game hosting the Baltimore Ravens at nearby Heinz Field). The tour supports multi-Grammy award winner Sheeran's blockbuster third album "Divide" which was crowned the biggest album of 2017 by Nielsen Music.

The single "Perfect" has been No. 1 on the Hot AC radio chart. The tune has also held the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for several weeks.

Maroon 5 will go on stage after Julia Michaels at 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. The three-time Grammy award winning multi-platinum band is celebrating its new studio album, "Red Pill Blues."

Details: pncpark.com or ppgpaintsarena.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

