Entertainment planner: Sept. 27-Oct. 10

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Thursday , Sept. 27

Jesse Denaro, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Sweet Judys, tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Friday , Sept. 28

“Autumn Sonata,” Freeport Theatre Festival, Leechburg. Through Sept. 30. 724-295-1934 or freeporttheatrefestival.org

Friday Evening Music Club, Campana Chapel, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. fridayeveningmusicclub.org

“Manfred’s 60th With Zukerman,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Taste of Blues Party, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

The Trucks: A Tribute to the Cars, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

“Virago-Man Dem,” dance-theater presentation, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Sept. 29. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org

Saturday , Sept. 29

Ed Sheeran, with Snow Patrol, PNC Park, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

George Clinton , Stage AE, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

Slim Forsythe and the Stillhouse Pickers, Nied’s Hotel, Lawrenceville. 412-781-9853 or niedshotel.com

Maroon 5, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

Wednesday , Oct. 3

Jerusalem Quartet , Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 412-624-4129 or chambermusicpittsburgh.org

Pop-Up Studio: Scents and Sensibility, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Friday , Oct. 5

1964 The Tribute, Beatles tribute, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Dracula,” presented by Heritage Players, Seton Center, Brookline. Also Oct. 6-7, 12-14. 412-254-4633 or heritageplayers.org

“Paradox: The Body in the Age of AI,” Miller Institute for Contemporary Art, Carnegie Mellon University, Oakland. Through Feb. 3. 412-268-3618 or miller-ica.cmu.edu

Saturday , Oct. 6

“Aqueous Open 2018 International Exhibition,” presented by Pittsburgh Watercolor Society, Spinning Plate Gallery, Pittsburgh. Through Oct. 27. pittsburghwatercolorsociety.org

Kansas, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Madama Butterfly,” presented by Pittsburgh Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Also Oct. 9, 12 and 14. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org

“Night of the Living Dead,” 50th anniversary black-tie celebration, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Rocky Horror Brass,” with River City Brass, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 412-586-5275 or rivercitybrass.org

“A Walk in the Woods,” Pittsburgh Porcelain Artists show, Monroeville Fire Department Station 4. 412-372-4404

Sunday 7

Theology in Stone , with architectural tour, poetry and music, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside. 412-661-0120 or calvarypgh.org

Monday , Oct. 8

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Steely Dan, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Wednesday , Oct. 10

Elton John, Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ppgpaintsarena.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

