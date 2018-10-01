Mural depicting Mt. Pleasant's history will be dedicated on Saturday

The Community Arts Reintegration Project (CARP) for Westmoreland County will dedicate its completed mural at American Architectural Salvage, 23 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The mural, 15 feet high by 40 feet deep, shows the rich history that has influenced Mt. Pleasant and made it what it is today. Its title is: “History Leaves an Impression.”

“Through understanding this area’s history, we see the potential of a community built literally at the crossroads of two trails, and the carrying of that history into a future of collective community and prosperity. We hope that members of the community will come out and support the community-building and revitalization efforts of CARP and those members of the community who made this mural possible,” said Tim Holler, assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and CARP director, in a news release.

The mural is the result of four “paint days” held over the spring and summer, during which community residents lent their skills in a giant, paint-by-number format.

Community members contributed 20 hours to the mural, in addition to the time artist/designer Bernie Wilke spent constructing the piece, the release states.

CARP’s primary focus is to establish a proven method of reintegration into the community for justice-involved youth and restorative justice in Westmoreland County, employing arts in all forms to reintegrate and re-establish the youths’ worth in themselves and their communities, the release adds.

“We had seven justice-involved youth who took part. The project allowed them to complete community service hours that were meaningful and everlasting. They can see their own work up in this mural for the next few decades, and the hope is that the connection they developed within our program and to the community members with whom they worked will help to carry them down the right path in life,” Holler says.

Wilke, an art history professor at Westmoreland County Community College, developed the mural from ideas shared at public meetings held over the course of the past year. The mural features different aspects of Mt. Pleasant and its history, including the glass industry and the Main Street doughboy statue.

Also contributing to the project’s successful completion is Michael Diehl, who organized volunteers to assist with the cutting and priming of the wood installed on the building as his Eagle Scout project with Boy Scout Troop 478.

CARP’s second mural is expected to be located in New Kensington.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.