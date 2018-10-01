Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Mural depicting Mt. Pleasant's history will be dedicated on Saturday

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Above, Kate Caffrey of Penn Hills, Tim Holler, Community Arts Integration Project director for Westmoreland County, and University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg sophomore Robert Rider participate in a mural painting day in Mt. Pleasant in May.
Mary Pickels
Above, Kate Caffrey of Penn Hills, Tim Holler, Community Arts Integration Project director for Westmoreland County, and University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg sophomore Robert Rider participate in a mural painting day in Mt. Pleasant in May.

Updated 20 hours ago

The Community Arts Reintegration Project (CARP) for Westmoreland County will dedicate its completed mural at American Architectural Salvage, 23 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The mural, 15 feet high by 40 feet deep, shows the rich history that has influenced Mt. Pleasant and made it what it is today. Its title is: “History Leaves an Impression.”

“Through understanding this area’s history, we see the potential of a community built literally at the crossroads of two trails, and the carrying of that history into a future of collective community and prosperity. We hope that members of the community will come out and support the community-building and revitalization efforts of CARP and those members of the community who made this mural possible,” said Tim Holler, assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and CARP director, in a news release.

The mural is the result of four “paint days” held over the spring and summer, during which community residents lent their skills in a giant, paint-by-number format.

Community members contributed 20 hours to the mural, in addition to the time artist/designer Bernie Wilke spent constructing the piece, the release states.

CARP’s primary focus is to establish a proven method of reintegration into the community for justice-involved youth and restorative justice in Westmoreland County, employing arts in all forms to reintegrate and re-establish the youths’ worth in themselves and their communities, the release adds.

“We had seven justice-involved youth who took part. The project allowed them to complete community service hours that were meaningful and everlasting. They can see their own work up in this mural for the next few decades, and the hope is that the connection they developed within our program and to the community members with whom they worked will help to carry them down the right path in life,” Holler says.

Wilke, an art history professor at Westmoreland County Community College, developed the mural from ideas shared at public meetings held over the course of the past year. The mural features different aspects of Mt. Pleasant and its history, including the glass industry and the Main Street doughboy statue.

Also contributing to the project’s successful completion is Michael Diehl, who organized volunteers to assist with the cutting and priming of the wood installed on the building as his Eagle Scout project with Boy Scout Troop 478.

CARP’s second mural is expected to be located in New Kensington.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me