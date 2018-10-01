Pumpkin Fest weekend benefits New Alexandria rescue center
Updated 16 hours ago
Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center , 149 Hornock Drive, New Alexandria, will hold Pumpkin Fest 2018 from noon-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
During the Oct. 6-7 festival, visitors may pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, enjoy hay rides, take tours of the horse barn and horse-dawn equipment/carriage museum and roast marshmallows by the bonfire. Food and beverages will be available, according to a news release.
The center is an “end of life sanctuary” for horses, along with a haven for stray cats dropped off at the farm, according to a news release.
Private parties can be scheduled during the month of October, the release notes.
Details: 724-668-2029 or https://www.facebook.com/PAEquineandFelineRescueCenter/
