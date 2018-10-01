Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Pumpkin Fest weekend benefits New Alexandria rescue center

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center will hold Pumpkin Fest 2018 Oct. 6-7 at its New Alexandria facility. Shown above is a Christmas in July event.
Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center will hold Pumpkin Fest 2018 Oct. 6-7 at its New Alexandria facility. Shown above is a Christmas in July event.

Updated 16 hours ago

Pleasure Acres Equine Feline Rescue Center , 149 Hornock Drive, New Alexandria, will hold Pumpkin Fest 2018 from noon-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

During the Oct. 6-7 festival, visitors may pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, enjoy hay rides, take tours of the horse barn and horse-dawn equipment/carriage museum and roast marshmallows by the bonfire. Food and beverages will be available, according to a news release.

The center is an “end of life sanctuary” for horses, along with a haven for stray cats dropped off at the farm, according to a news release.

Private parties can be scheduled during the month of October, the release notes.

Details: 724-668-2029 or https://www.facebook.com/PAEquineandFelineRescueCenter/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me