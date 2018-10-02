Stage Right marks 20th anniversary with gala, awards Heart of the Arts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stage Right of Greensburg will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a gala Friday at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree and the awarding of the sixth annual Heart of the Arts Award.

The Oct. 5 event will be a “ Mamma Mia “-themed wedding celebration including a buffet, entertainment by the Stage Right Sensations and DJ Dean Baker for those “dancing queens” and kings attending.

“Rehearsal dinner and reception” begins at 6:30 p.m., with the “reception” and arrival of the bridal party starting at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

A Stage Right Sensations performance of “Mamma Mia” selections and presentation of the 2018 Heart of the Arts Award to Dani Womack will follow.

Created by Stage Right to celebrate an individual whose contributions to the arts in the community and ideology match the organization’s, the HOTA award recognizes dedication to the arts, the belief that art can and has changed the world for the better, and the desire to impress upon young people the importance arts can play in the world and their futures, the release adds.

Womack, daughter of a career Army officer, enjoyed careers in teaching and business.

Following retirement, she has concentrated on her family and volunteering. She credits her parents for their inspiration by giving back, particularly to children’s causes, the release states.

Womack has served on the board of directors of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Friends of the Library. She is an active member of Charter Oak Church, and is in the process of becoming a Big Brothers/Big Sisters lunch buddy, the release adds.

She also is a Stage Right board member and immediate past president.

Stage Right also will honor its volunteers of the year, Jenny Estok and Julie Cramer, both of Latrobe, with the newly christened Christine Orosz Volunteer of the Year Award.

Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail dress or their favorite “Mamma Mia”- inspired attire, the release adds.

Tickets range from $75 to $$110 per person, with tables also available.

Details: 724-832-7464

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.