Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Stage Right marks 20th anniversary with gala, awards Heart of the Arts

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Stage Right will mark its 20th anniversary and sixth annual awarding of the Heart of the Arts with an Oct. 5 gala at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn.
Stage Right will mark its 20th anniversary and sixth annual awarding of the Heart of the Arts with an Oct. 5 gala at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn.

Updated 15 hours ago

Stage Right of Greensburg will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a gala Friday at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree and the awarding of the sixth annual Heart of the Arts Award.

The Oct. 5 event will be a “ Mamma Mia “-themed wedding celebration including a buffet, entertainment by the Stage Right Sensations and DJ Dean Baker for those “dancing queens” and kings attending.

“Rehearsal dinner and reception” begins at 6:30 p.m., with the “reception” and arrival of the bridal party starting at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

A Stage Right Sensations performance of “Mamma Mia” selections and presentation of the 2018 Heart of the Arts Award to Dani Womack will follow.

Created by Stage Right to celebrate an individual whose contributions to the arts in the community and ideology match the organization’s, the HOTA award recognizes dedication to the arts, the belief that art can and has changed the world for the better, and the desire to impress upon young people the importance arts can play in the world and their futures, the release adds.

Womack, daughter of a career Army officer, enjoyed careers in teaching and business.

Following retirement, she has concentrated on her family and volunteering. She credits her parents for their inspiration by giving back, particularly to children’s causes, the release states.

Womack has served on the board of directors of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Friends of the Library. She is an active member of Charter Oak Church, and is in the process of becoming a Big Brothers/Big Sisters lunch buddy, the release adds.

She also is a Stage Right board member and immediate past president.

Stage Right also will honor its volunteers of the year, Jenny Estok and Julie Cramer, both of Latrobe, with the newly christened Christine Orosz Volunteer of the Year Award.

Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail dress or their favorite “Mamma Mia”- inspired attire, the release adds.

Tickets range from $75 to $$110 per person, with tables also available.

Details: 724-832-7464

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me