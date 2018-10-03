'Come on down' for 'Price' at the Palace

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mark Walberg is looking for contestants to “come on down!”

The familiar invitation just might win a lucky audience member some big money or a dream vacation on Oct. 10 in “The Price is Right Live!” at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg.

The popular television game show – the longest running game show in TV history – has been around since 1956, when Bill Cullen was the original host. Others followed, including Bob Barker, Tom Kennedy and Drew Carey.

On the road

“The Price is Right Live!” takes the show on the road, giving fans in selected cities the chance to experience some of the same games as on TV.

Walberg juggles hosting duties with his other television commitments, including “Antiques Roadshow” on PBS, “Temptation Island” and “Moment of Truth” for FOX.

More chances to win

He did say that a typical “Price is Right Live!” stage show will award prizes to as many as 30 to 40 players – not all huge prizes, mind you, but some gift cards and other giveaways in addition to the big prizes.

“Plinko,” a game Barker unveiled in 1983 that involves chips bouncing from peg to peg until they settle into a dollar amount at the bottom, is still everybody’s favorite game, according to the host. “Cliffhangers,” “The Big Wheel” and the showcase are others.

Playing to audiences for more than 14 years, “The Price Is Right Live!” has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes, according to the show.

How to get picked to play

Contestants for the stage show are selected by random drawings. Registration to be considered as a contestant starts three hours before show time and closes at show time. People who want a chance to be chosen will fill out registration cards given by staff as they present their ticket when entering the theater. Each person can only fill out one card.

The stage show is not filmed or part of the television show.

“It’s a fun time, sort of like a party,” Walberg said. “People have fun dressing up, coming in costumes and Tshirts. It’s like being with old friends.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.