Zombies, basketball and a boat ride fill this fun-filled Pittsburgh weekend

Pittsburgh celebrates the 50th anniversary of our own George Romero's horror film "Night of the Living Dead" with a red-carpet, black-tie event and screening this weekend. If being scared doesn't thrill you,read on. Take a look inside some of the iconic buildings Downtown and on the North Side for the Open Doors Pittsburgh event. Learn to play bocce and cook a pasta dish at the Senator John Heinz History Center's Italian Heritage Day. The weather should be perfect for the South Side's Gateway Clipper Beer Festival Tasting Cruise, as well as the University of Pittsburgh's Courtside at the Cathedral event in Oakland to meet new head coaches for the men's and women's basketball teams and their players to kick off the start of the college basketball season.

Celebrate the 'Dead'

George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" is returning to the place where it all began, with a new 4K state-of-the-art restoration, created by the Museum of Modern Art from the original camera negative. The restoration was supervised by Romero. Though it started as a low-budget horror flick, made far outside the Hollywood system, it is now considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made. There will be a live presentation by the cast and crew before the 8 p.m. screening on Oct. 6 at the Byham Theater, Downtown. Tickets start at $50.

Details: trustarts.org

Great article in the TribLive. It's all just a few days away. Come to the press conference, if you're in town! On the 50th anniversary of NOTLD, in front of the Byham Theater. I'll be there. I hope to see many of you there too. https://t.co/Q5PtxORNGo — Lawrence DeVincentz (@LawrenceDeVince) September 27, 2018

Opening doors

Doors Open Pittsburgh is Oct. 6-7 in Downtown and on the North Side. It is a two-day celebration of architecture, design and heritage. Explore an old vault, experience amazing views and access private clubs at this third annual event which takes place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Some stops include the Fairmont Pittsburgh hotel, Union Trust Building, The Pennsylvanian, the Mattress Factory, the City County Building and the Calvary United Methodist Church. Reservations are not required but guests will need to show a ticket at each stop (printed copy or mobile is accepted). There are several insider tours led by local experts which will require a separate ticket. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for children 6-18, free for children 5 and under.

Details: doorsopenpgh.org

The newly renovated Benedum Trees lobby is ready for #DoorsOpenPgh .. Are you? pic.twitter.com/TTiPxMJjSK — DoorsOpenPittsburgh (@doorsopenpgh) October 4, 2018

Taste of Italy

To help kick off Italian Heritage Month, the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will host its fifth annual Italian Heritage Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7. The event is presented by the museum's Italian American Program, which is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 1990, the Italian American collection is one of the largest in the country and home to artifacts, archival materials, and oral histories that document the pivotal role Italian Americans play in shaping the region. Visitors can learn how to play bocce, test drive an Alfa Romero, create arts and crafts, enjoy live cooking demonstrations and explore their family tree.

Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $9 for students. As part of this special event, children ages 17 and under are free.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

October is Italian Heritage Month, and Sunday is Italian Heritage Day at the History Center! Learn more about the evolution of pasta-making in American homes on our blog. https://t.co/OSFbGmP9dk pic.twitter.com/orYZ9b7Mu5 — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) October 2, 2018

Drinks on the water

The Gateway Clipper on the South Side is hosting a Beer Festival Tasting Cruise from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5. Sample more than 20 beers from local, national and international breweries, such as Southern Tier Cold Press Coffee Pumking Rogue Dead Guy Ale, Sierra Oktoberfest and Penn Pumpkin Roll. Enjoy a selection of seasonal inspired hors d'oeuvres such as potato pancakes with sour cream and chives, veal, beef and pork meatballs and sautéed chicken schnitzel.

Tickets are $53.

Details: gatewayclipper.com

Love beer? Join us for our Beer Tasting Cruise TOMORROW and sample beers from all around the world! https://t.co/GpMnyhvVzp pic.twitter.com/vYr78KKCst — Gateway Clipper Fleet (@GatewayClipper) October 4, 2018

Go courtside

The University of Pittsburgh men's and women's basketball teams open the 2018-19 season Oct. 5 with a retro-themed Courtside at the Cathedral event on Bigelow Boulevard in Oakland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Meet new coaches Jeff Capel for the men's team and Lance White for the women's squad. Team introductions begin at 8 p.m., followed by a shooting stars competition, a student half court shootout for $1,000 to the Pitt University Store and a slam dunk contest on an outdoor court. There will be fireworks and a laser show.

Details: pittsburghpanthers.com

Coming in soon to a theater near you. Debut this Friday at Courtside at the Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/ATtmzCp1la — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) October 1, 2018

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.