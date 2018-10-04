Entertainment planner: Oct. 4-17
Friday , Oct. 5
“Bernstein in Pittsburgh,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also Oct. 7. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Insane Clown Posse, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. ticketfly.com
Nathaniel Rateliff, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Phil Vassar, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
“Sweeney Todd,” Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Also Oct. 6, 11-13. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Saturday , Oct. 6
The Rose Ensemble, Synod Hall, Oakland. 412-687-1788 or chathambaroque.org
Well Strung/The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area, Hempfield. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Sunday , Oct. 7
The Willis Clan, The Strand Theater, Zelienople. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org
Tuesday , Oct. 9
Hayley Jane and the Primates, Cattivo, Lawrenceville. 412-687-2157 or cattivopgh.com
Wednesday , Oct. 10
The Price Is Right Live, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Thursday , Oct. 11
Almost Queen/Rockin’ the Paradise , Queen and Styx tributes, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Billy Moon, Spirit, Pittsburgh. 412-586-4441 or spiritpgh.com
“Really Rosie,” Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. Through Oct. 20. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
Seth Walker, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Friday , Oct. 12
Andy Grammer, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com
Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
“Familiar Boundaries. Infinite Possibilities,” group show by contemporary artists, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. Through March 24. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Fort Ligonier Days, Ligonier. Through Oct. 14. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com
Great Lakes Swimmers, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Saturday , Oct. 13
“Celebrate 50,” Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Debra Colker Dance , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“It Was a Very Good Year: Tribute to Frank Sinatra,” Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Sunday , Oct. 14
Antiques and Collectibles Market, Historic Hanna’s Town, Hempfield. 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org
Free Association Reading, Alphabet City, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-435-1110 or cityofasylum.org
“Silent Screams,” silent-era classic horror movies with live musical accompaniment, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Oct. 21 and 28. cinema.pfpca.org
Tuesday , Oct. 16
Sebastian Bach, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.