Adoptable pooches available for DogtoberFEST at the Waterfront

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Never mind tricks this Halloween season. Why not treat yourself — and a dog in need of a home — by adopting a new pet?

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, DogtoberFEST will again take place under the Homestead Grays Bridge at Pittsburgh’s Waterfront.

Sponsored by the Coalition to Adopt, Rehome and Match Abandoned Animals , the event is expected to feature representatives from nearly 70 shelters, rescue organizations and vendors, according to a news release.

Those attending can meet and greet adoptable dogs, shop vendors offering pet-themed products and enjoy a bake sale, live-action demonstrations, an art show with local artists and live music.

Free advice will be available from Ask-a-Vet and Ask-a-Trainer booths, the release adds.

Those who want to get into the spirit of Halloween can bring their dogs in costume, with $500 in prizes given to contest winners.

Details: 412-476-9157 or www.carmaa-petadoption.com/dogtoberfest/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.