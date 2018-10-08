Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Review: Pittsburgh show proves Kansas still ready to rock

Rex Rutkoski | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
Kansas rocked Heinz Hall this weekend. The band includes (from left) bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, drummer Phil Ehart and lead singer Ronnie Platt.
Submitted by Joanie Rutkoski
Kansas rocked Heinz Hall this weekend. The band includes (from left) bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, drummer Phil Ehart and lead singer Ronnie Platt.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Fountain of Youth has served the members of Kansas well.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Point of Know Return,” the best-selling album of the band’s impressive career, which it played in its entirety, along with a set of hits and deep cuts, the band returned to Pittsburgh, its second home, more than ready to rock.

Showcased inside the beauty of Heinz Hall on Saturday, the band served up a two-and-a-half hour set without intermission with all the passion and energy of a young group just entering the business.

And fans were more than ready to take this memorable ride with them, offering at least 12 enthusiastic standing ovations, starting just three songs into the evening when Kansas offered a spirited “Hold On.” It may have been the most standing O’s I’ve seen in one show in 50-plus years of reviewing concerts, other than perhaps Bruce Springsteen.

The music and vocals, including the tight harmonies, were stunningly powerful. Violinist David Ragsdale was among the stand outs.

“Hall of fame”

Shortly after band members took the stage, the fans were shouting “hall of fame,” a reference to the fact that the group has not yet been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The night couldn’t and didn’t conclude until Kansas presented its signature songs, “Dust in the Wind” and “Wayward Son,” the latter which the crowd helped them sing.

“Wayward Son” remains one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio and “Dust in the Wind” has been played on radio more than 3 million times.

Thanks to Rich Engler

Band members thanked local promoter Rich Engler, who has supported them through the years and first introduced them to Pittsburgh in the 1970s.

Veteran Tarentum musician and Kansas super fan Patrick Segriff, currently a member of the WannaBeatles tribute band, was in attendance at his 41st show by the group since it debuted in the 1970s.

“I have to rank this show as the best I have seen since the original line-up in the ’70s,” he said, “maybe even better because they are hungry to prove they are still relevant.” The Heinz Hall response proved that indeed they are, he said.

“Their music is so complicated, with hints of classical and soaring melodies and harmonies. Their lyrics are very uplifting to me. I feel like they are family to me after following them all these years,” he adds.

Rich Williams, the original guitarist and a co-founder of Kansas, says he continues to be motivated and driven by “the fun.”

“It is just fun,” he says. “We are musician friends who are still musicians. Some of our friends had to get a job, but what they would most really like to do is play. I really like to play.”

He became a guitar player, he explains, because of that fact. “That’s the biggest joy of all. Making a living at it is secondary. It’s really the act of doing it.”

Kansas is a band that still does it exceptionally well.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me