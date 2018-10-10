Westmoreland Symphony kicks off 50th year with 'Finlandia'

The proud sounds of “Finlandia” by Jan Sibelius are an apt starting point for the 50th season of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra. It honors the historical aspect of reaching this milestone because it was played at the ensemble’s first concert. More importantly the hymn at the core of “Finlandia” expresses local identity, pride and aspiration.

Artistic director Daniel Meyer will conduct the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra in the opening concert of its 50 th season on Oct. 13 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The program is Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto with Maxim Lando as soloist, Arvo Part’s “Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten,” and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7.

In addition to his work in Greensburg, Meyer’s season includes a trip to Germany in November to record American symphonies by Howard Hanson and David Diamond with the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra for the Bavarian Radio.

Community celebration

Meyer said he wanted this concert to be a community celebration and invited members of the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Philharmonic to sit side-by-side with the pros in “Finlandia.”

With “Finlandia” as a point of departure, programming Grieg’s Piano Concerto was a natural choice. The Norwegian composer’s only Piano Concerto is a striking blend of virtuosity and folk music influence. If the Sibelius looks back to history, the Grieg offers the symphony a way to look to the future in the person of its 15-year old soloist.

“I gravitated toward Maxim” Lando, says Meyer, “because I was struck by his musicianship when he came to solo with Lang Lang” at a Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra gala concert. Lang Lang had injured his left arm and Lando covered the left-hand part. “I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to hear him play on his own and get a chance to shine.”

The Part “Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten” opens the second half and was chosen for contrast with the “turbulent symphony” that will follow.

“I wanted something that was still, dimly lit, and moves glacially,” he says. “It marks the passage of time with tolling bells.”

Meyer is particularly glad to be closing the concert with Sibelius’ Seventh Symphony, his final masterpiece in the genre. He’s always been fascinated by the Finnish composer because he’s unlike his late Romantic contemporaries Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Gustav Mahler.

“They wrote in a very codified construction when along comes Sibelius writing big, broad romantic gestures in a different way. He creates musical moments out of tiny germs or kernels that then start to gather momentum and mass. To me, it was a totally different way to conceive music and I really got turned on by it.”

Sibelius’ Seventh Symphony, originally called “Fastasia sinfonica” is in one movement. It is broadly conceived and tightly constructed.

Many people feel it is an inward symphony. From that point of view one can easily imagine the composer in the dead of winter sitting before a warm fireplace and vividly remembering the sustained effort of accomplishment, as well as playful times.

Meyer says the three majestic trombone solos are important “thoughts or memories that poke through and haunt him before subsiding.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.