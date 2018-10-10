Historic Hanna's Town invites visitors to fall into family fun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Historic Hanna’s Town will offer two events to celebrate autumn and enjoy the spirit of Halloween, with both taking place on Oct. 27.

The Westmoreland County Historical Society is planning a “Fall Family Day” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Jack-o-Lantern Tours at 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Admission for Fall Family Day is $5 for adults, $4 for school-age children and seniors, and will feature games, crafts, tours and historic demonstrations. The program will include an encampment with members of John Proctor’s Independent Battalion, Westmoreland County.

Guided tours will be offered from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; guests can play with 18th-century toys and games, make a fall craft and visit the Proctor’s Militia camp from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Local historian Brady Crytzer will give a book talk at 11:30 a.m.

At 2 p.m., visitors can walk to the old cemetery on Gallows Hill for the dramatic portrayal “The Curse of John Trotter.”

A demonstration of 18th-century weapons by Proctor’s Militia will be given at 3 p.m.

Jack-o-Lantern Tours are $7 and reservations are required.

Tours will explore the fears and folklore of the 18th century by candlelight and explore Westmoreland County’s Scots-Irish settlers’ superstitions regarding the Celtic new year, Samhain, or Halloween, celebrated from Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Many of the area’s settlers were rooted in the “old ways,” where folklore, magic, and the belief in witchcraft were embedded in their culture, the release notes, adding that the event is not a ghost tour.

Details: 724-532-1935, ext. 210 or www.westmorelandhistory.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.