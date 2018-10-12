The moon, rum or international art — take your pick in Pittsburgh this weekend

Mel Bochner, I Don’t Get It/I Still Don’t Get It, 2017. Courtesy the artist and Peter Freeman, Inc., New York.

This weekend offerslots to see and do beginning with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the journey to the moon at the Senator Heinz History Center in the Strip District. This event highlights a national exhibition of the Apollo 11 mission. It's also a weekend to see some amazing works of art from around the world at the 57th annual Carnegie International at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland. You can also toast Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery, as it marks its fifth anniversary with an under the bridge party. Travel through 125 years of gardens at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens or let your imagination run wild at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh's latest installation —The Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention! Exhibit.

To the moon

The Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District is hosting the Destination Moon Launch party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 12. The event celebrates the 1969's history-making moon shot and the groundbreaking new exhibition "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission" from the Smithsonian which will be at the history center through Feb. 18. See the original Command Module Columbia in which Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins returned to earth following the history-making flight. Its visit to Pittsburgh marks the first time this national treasure has traveled outside the National Air & Space Museum in nearly 50 years.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

Moonwalking! Moon Pies! MOON-GAZING! Our Moon Launch Party will have it all. Don't miss an out-of-this-world evening at the History Center this Friday, Oct. 12 – buy your tickets now! https://t.co/Ng55BQeL6T pic.twitter.com/AI2MtSxXEx — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) October 7, 2018

Worldly

The 57th annual Carnegie International encompasses work by 32 artists and artist collectives and opens at the Carnegie Museum of Art on Oct. 13 through March 25. The exhibition invites visitors to explore what it means to be "international" at this moment in time, and to experience museum joy. The pleasure of being with art and other people inspired the composition of this International – a series of encounters with contemporary art inside the world of Carnegie Museum of Art.

Details: cmoa.org

You've heard the hype—now see it for yourself. We're launching the 'Carnegie International' tomorrow with a massive party inside the exhibition. Be among the first to experience the museum's transformation and get your ticket now: https://t.co/FhdtPnyzey — CMOA (@cmoa) October 11, 2018

High five

Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a party from 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13 under the 31st Street Bridge, two blocks from the distillery. There will be food trucks, live bands, $5 beers, $5 cocktails and a $5 entrance fee.

All the rums are distilled from turbinado, a raw cane, rather than molasses and pot-distilled for body and flavor on 100 percent copper Spanish-made stills.

Details: maggiesfarmrum.com

Catch SPORADIC with 4 other hot bands Sat. 10/13 under the 31st Street Bridge for the @MaggiesFarmRum 5th year anniversary concert! Music starts 3pm, SPORADIC hits 7:30 sharp! Food trucks, beer and cool stuff! #rockandrum pic.twitter.com/0W4007s4xQ — Byron Nash - Motivated Musician (@bnastynash) October 6, 2018

Use your imagination

The Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention! Exhibit makes its world premiere at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. Created by the museum in partnership with the heirs of Rube Goldberg, the exhibition showcases Pulitzer Prize winning humorist and inventor Rube Goldberg's iconic contraptions and celebrates his imaginative techniques, humorous story-telling and inventive skills. The exhibition will be on display through May 5.

Inspired by Rube's original illustrations, the exhibit contains a collection of new 3D, life-size machines and hands-on, interactive components that connect Rube's iconic cartoon contraptions to the way things work in the physical world.

Details: pittsburghkids.org

Join us this weekend for Rube Fest, a celebration of our new exhibit, Rube Goldberg™: The World of Hilarious Invention! Guest inventors, artists and activities will inspire you to put your problem-solving skills to the test on Oct. 13 & 14. https://t.co/8IxTFhfkRQ pic.twitter.com/pmjrrds8W8 — Childrens Museum Pgh (@PghKids) October 10, 2018

In full bloom

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland marks its 125th anniversary with a fall flower show called "125 Years of Wonder" Oct. 13 through Nov. 4. It will take you on a spectacular journey where you will experience some of the most magical, whimsical and beloved moments from Phipps' history, including the celebrated chrysanthemums which will bloom by the thousands to colorfully accentuate nostalgic displays inspired by different periods of history from the 1890s to the 1960s and beyond. There will be nostalgic displays as guests travel through the elegant and iconic glasshouse as well as experience the completed Palm Court restoration.

Details: Phipps.conservatory.org