Pumpkin boats, a 'Hamilton' favorite and lots of laughs pack a Pittsburgh weekend

Halloween is 11 days away but this weekend is a chance to celebrate early at the Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkin Festival Oct. 20-21 on the North Side. There will be pumpkins weighing 2,600 pounds and people racing in boats made of giant pumpkins. It's also a weekend to dress up for the Devil's Crawl on Oct. 21 on the South Side and visit various bars throughout the area and enjoy drink specials. There will be plenty of laughs in the house when Andrew Dice Clay takes the stage Oct. 21 at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall. "Hamilton" is a few months away from its performance in Pittsburgh but Leslie Odom Jr., known for his part in "Hamilton" on Broadway will join the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 20 at Heinz Hall, Downtown, a night after Theresa Caputo of TLC's "Long Island Medium" will be there.

Gourd almighty

Pumpkins so large, you need a forklift to pick them at the "Greatest Grow on Earth," the first Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkin Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 along the great lawn at North Shore Riverfront Park and the Allegheny River. The technique and science of giant pumpkins have turned competitive pumpkin growing into a passion around the world where prize money and tons of pumpkin pride are at stake.

The current world record is over 2,600 pounds. The event will feature a race of pumpkin boats, pumpkin carvers, pumpkin drops, and pumpkin pie piled high with whipped cream eating contest.

Details: monsterpumpkin.com

The Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival was made possible through a grant from Colcom foundation! A huge thank you to them for helping us bring together this incredible lineup of fall fun! #MonsterPumpkinsPgh https://t.co/NyeuwuDqny pic.twitter.com/xJT4LqxVh8 — Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkins Festival (@MonsterPumpkins) September 18, 2018

Symphony guest

Leslie Odom Jr. will appear at Heinz Hall, Downtown, with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra pops concert at 8 p.m. on Oct. 20. Odom, a 2003 Carnegie Mellon University graduate, is both a Tony and Grammy award winner for his performance in Broadway's "Hamilton."

Thomas W. Douglas, Odom's collegiate voice teacher and CMU faculty member, will conduct an evening of story and song including showstoppers from Broadway, beloved standards, jazz classics and more.

Odom made his Broadway debut at 17 in "Rent," graduated from CMU's School of Drama with honors, and gained international acclaim for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton."

Tickets range from $25-$169.

Details: pittsburghsymphony.org

After fifteen years, Tony-winner, Grammy-winner, star of Hamilton and Carnegie Mellon University graduate, Leslie Odom Jr. makes it back to Pittsburgh on October 20th!Single tickets are on sale now → https://t.co/DGFu5rM9NW pic.twitter.com/ZdSaKhN6Iq — Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) May 14, 2018

Roll the dice

Outrageous comedian Andrew Dice Clay will be performing at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall When he released his debut album "Dice," the parental advisory label simply read, "Warning: This album is offensive."

Clay became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden in New York City two nights in a row. His career has experienced a resurgence. Clay is in the film, "A Star is Born" with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Tickets are $39.75-$69.69.

Details: librarymusichall.com

Medium sized

Theresa Caputo, medium and star of the hit TLC show, "Long Island Medium," will share her incredible ability to communicate with the dead. Witness her amazing gifts first-hand as she gives live readings to audience members throughout the show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Heinz Hall, Downtown.

Caputo will share personal stories about her ability to balance psychic gifts while maintaining a role as a typical Long Island wife and mom.

Details: theresacaputo.com

Life is hard enough! What we tweet-post-comment can really have an impact KINDNESS ALWAYS MATTERS #WednesdayWisdom #WednesdayMotivation #LongIslandMedium — Theresa Caputo (@Theresacaputo) September 19, 2018

It's devilish

The Devil's Crawl is a Halloween-themed event from 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 benefiting various local charities that gives you access to 18-plus locations and drink specials at some of the top bars on Pittsburgh's South Side. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their most creative Halloween attire for a chance to win a prize.

Details: devilscrawl.com