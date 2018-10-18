Entertainment planner: Oct. 18-31
Updated 5 hours ago
Thursday , Oct. 18
Big Daddy Weave, with Brandon Heath, Word of Life Church, Hempfield. 724-837-8790 or wordoflife.church
“Frankenstein,” Greensburg Civic Theatre production, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Through Oct. 20. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Friday , Oct. 19
“Company,” student musical production, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. Also Oct. 20-21, 26-27. 724-552-2929 or setonhill.edu
TributeFestPgh9, local musicians perform as their favorite bands, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. Also Oct. 20. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Saturday , Oct. 20
Blue & Gold Car Cruise, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Hempfield. greensburg.pitt.edu
Boo Festival, Halloween parade, activities, costume contest, Riverview Park, Tarentum. tarentumboro.com
Faith Evans, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Leslie Odom Jr., pops concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-838-2040 or moondogs.us
“Witches Brew,” family friendly musical, The Strand Theater, Zelienople. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org
Zombie 5K Run/Walk, Monessen City Park, Monessen. 724-880-9419 or runsignup.com
Sunday , Oct. 21
“Mythburgh,” 12 Peers Theater production, Brillobox, Pittsburgh. 412-626-6784 or 12peerstheater.org
Owl Brunch, National Aviary, Pittsburgh. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org
Monday , Oct. 22
“Three Nights of Horror,” classic horror movie double features, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Through Oct. 24. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Tuesday , Oct. 23
Minus the Bear, The Farewell Tour, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Wednesday , Oct. 24
“Rocktopia,” with Dee Snider, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Thursday , Oct. 25
Tori Kelly, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead, Munhall. 877-987- 6487 or librarymusichall.com
The Temptations, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Friday , Oct. 26
“A Fine Monster You Are! A Creepy-Crawly Comedy,” Saint Vincent College Players production, Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through Oct. 28. stvincent.edu
“Mozart in Motion,” Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Oct. 28. 412-281-0360 or pbt.org
“The Music of Cream,” with Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“The Rocky Horror Show Live,” Stage Right production, Westmoreland County Community College, Hempfield. Also Oct. 27. 724-832-7464 or stagerightgreensburg.com
The Tubes, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Saturday , Oct. 27
Donnie Iris and the Cruisers, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. ticketmaster.com
Sunday , Oct. 28
Engelbert Humperdinck, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Jewish Comedy Night, Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, Carnegie. 412-344-2424 or chabadsh.com
Tuesday , Oct. 30
Gov’t Mule, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.