Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Oct. 18-31

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Donnie Iris and Cruisers
Submitted
Donnie Iris and Cruisers
Engelbert Humperdinck
Engelbert Humperdinck
The Temptations
Star Direction
The Temptations
“Three Nights of Horror”
“Three Nights of Horror”
“Frankenstein”
https://www.maxpixel.net/
“Frankenstein”
Owl Brunch
Owl Brunch
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly

Updated 5 hours ago

Thursday , Oct. 18

Big Daddy Weave, with Brandon Heath, Word of Life Church, Hempfield. 724-837-8790 or wordoflife.church

“Frankenstein,” Greensburg Civic Theatre production, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Through Oct. 20. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Friday , Oct. 19

“Company,” student musical production, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. Also Oct. 20-21, 26-27. 724-552-2929 or setonhill.edu

TributeFestPgh9, local musicians perform as their favorite bands, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. Also Oct. 20. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Saturday , Oct. 20

Blue & Gold Car Cruise, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Hempfield. greensburg.pitt.edu

Boo Festival, Halloween parade, activities, costume contest, Riverview Park, Tarentum. tarentumboro.com

Faith Evans, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Leslie Odom Jr., pops concert with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling, Moondog’s, Blawnox. 412-838-2040 or moondogs.us

“Witches Brew,” family friendly musical, The Strand Theater, Zelienople. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org

Zombie 5K Run/Walk, Monessen City Park, Monessen. 724-880-9419 or runsignup.com

Sunday , Oct. 21

“Mythburgh,” 12 Peers Theater production, Brillobox, Pittsburgh. 412-626-6784 or 12peerstheater.org

Owl Brunch, National Aviary, Pittsburgh. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

Monday , Oct. 22

“Three Nights of Horror,” classic horror movie double features, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Through Oct. 24. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Tuesday , Oct. 23

Minus the Bear, The Farewell Tour, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Wednesday , Oct. 24

“Rocktopia,” with Dee Snider, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Thursday , Oct. 25

Tori Kelly, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead, Munhall. 877-987- 6487 or librarymusichall.com

The Temptations, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Friday , Oct. 26

“A Fine Monster You Are! A Creepy-Crawly Comedy,” Saint Vincent College Players production, Saint Vincent College, Unity. Through Oct. 28. stvincent.edu

“Mozart in Motion,” Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Oct. 28. 412-281-0360 or pbt.org

“The Music of Cream,” with Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“The Rocky Horror Show Live,” Stage Right production, Westmoreland County Community College, Hempfield. Also Oct. 27. 724-832-7464 or stagerightgreensburg.com

The Tubes, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Saturday , Oct. 27

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. ticketmaster.com

Sunday , Oct. 28

Engelbert Humperdinck, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Jewish Comedy Night, Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, Carnegie. 412-344-2424 or chabadsh.com

Tuesday , Oct. 30

Gov’t Mule, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me