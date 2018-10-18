Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
UFO conference set for Westmoreland County Community College

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
The cast of HN’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files” — Ben Moss, Tony Angiola, Jeremy Ray and John Ventre — will attend the Westmoreland UFO conference.
Submitted
The “X Files” assured us: “The truth is out there.”

As that applies to unidentified flying objects, the Mutual UFO Network will host its 11th annual Westmoreland UFO Conference on Oct. 20 at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood.

The conference will bring together professionals who scientifically investigate cases of UFO sightings, along with reports of unexplained creatures and unusual experiences and events, according to a release.

Scheduled for 9 a.m.to 8 p.m., the event will include an appearance by four cast members of “Hangar 1: The UFO Files,” a documentary series that airs on H2 and is based on reports of sightings from MUFON files.

Speakers, discussion panels and vendors also are planned. In addition to UFO investigations, topics will include spontaneous human combustion, time regression and the Bosnian pyramids.

The day will conclude with an Italian dinner buffet and question-and-answer session with the speakers.

Conference fee is $25; dinner is $24.

A portion of proceeds will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Details: 412-298-0031 or mufonpa.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

