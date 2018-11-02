Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
There is a benefit concert this weekend to raise money for Tree of Life Congregation

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Recording artist Kesha will play a concert Nov. 3 in Pittsburgh. Here, Kesha performs during the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York City. She will donate proceeds to Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Our Victims of Terror Fund.
Getty Images for NARAS
Mike the owl made an appearance at the Wings & Wildlife Opening Black Tie Soirée & Benefit Auction at the National Aviary on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. This year's event is Nov. 2.
Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Avery Wilson, 4, of Shaler, meets Pitter Patter a rescue cat from the Hancock County Animal Shelter in Hancock County, WV, during the 2017 Pittsburgh Pet Expo, at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. This year's event is Nov. 2-4.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
State Senator Jim Ferlo is proposing that the Hunt Armory in Shadyside receive historic landmark status. It is shown here Wednesday, The Armory will host Beers of the Burgh on Nov. 3.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Thousands of runners make their way down West Carson Street on the South Side Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014 as they took part in the second-annual EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler. This year's event is Nov. 4.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
This Pittsburgh weekend you can help raise money for the Tree of Life Congregation in the wake of the tragedy on Oct. 27 by attending a concert by Kesha on Nov. 3, Downtown. She has renamed the performance "Stronger Than Hate" and will donate proceeds from the event to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Our Victims of Terror Fund. Other happenings this weekend include the National Aviary's Wings &Wildlife Art Show gala on Nov. 2 and public art show and marketplace Nov. 3-4 on the North Side. The Pittsburgh Pet Expo is Nov. 2-4 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown and the Hunt Armory in Shadyside will be home to the Beers of the Burgh event which will feature 30-plus brews. Runners will take part in the EQT 10-miler on Nov. 4 as they jog through the city from the South Side to the North Side.

'Stronger Than Hate'

A nonprofit advocacy organization of LGBT issues announced that its 6 p.m. Liberty Avenue (between 9th and 10th Streets) "Countdown 2 Vote" concert on Nov. 3 with Kesha has been renamed to "Stronger Than Hate."

The proceeds from the event will be donated to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Our Victims of Terror Fund.

The Grammy Award nominee wrote in a Facebook post that her heart "is filled with sadness following the horrible events" in Pittsburgh.

"I'm so sorry for the pain and suffering that so many are going through. I will still be coming to Pittsburgh this Saturday to play my show and deliver as much peace and positivity as I can. Let's show the world that there is only love and always hope in Pittsburgh," Kesha wrote.

The singer has been outspoken on political issues such as gun control and support for the LGBT community.

Details: keshaofficial.com

For the birds

The National Aviary on the North Side is hosting the fourth annual Wings & Wildlife Art Show on Nov. 2 with a public art show and marketplace Nov. 3-4.

The show features 40 talented artists selected by jury, including participants in the National Aviary Maker Challenge, an 18-month initiative in which local makers create original pieces inspired by National Aviary birds.

Meet talented artists and makers from seven states, purchase unique hand-made pieces, and find thoughtful gifts in a wide variety of mediums and price points, all inspired by wildlife and conservation. See beautiful birds in immersive habitats and enjoy make-and-take crafts and fun activities as you shop.

Details: aviary.org

Furry friends

Animal enthusiasts, pet owners and their pets (on leashes) are welcome Nov. 2-4 at the Pittsburgh Pet Expo inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. The event features 300 vendors displaying the latest products and services for all sorts of pets. One unique new pet product that's coming to the show from Japan is the cat's meow.

Toletta, the "smart cat health litter box" developed under supervision of a Japanese veterinarian, measures output and weight to monitor for possible signs of disease. Owners can check collected data on their smart phone app.

There will be activities designed for pets and their people, including UpDog Challenge, a competition that combines dogs, their owners and Frisbees in a race to accumulate the most points.

Dachshunds will get a workout in the Wiener Dog Racing Federation-sanctioned Doxie Downs National Dachshund Races while North American Diving Dogs will return with a demonstration of the performance sport of dock diving. For competitive rabbits and their owners, there's a new agility competition, Rabbit Hopping, modeled after horse show jumping , in which bunnies must clear jumps of various heights without knocking down the cross bars.

The Pet Expo also will include "Santa Paws" free photos with Santa.

Details: pghpetexpo.com

What's brewing?

The Beers of the Burgh Winter Warmer is a one-of-a-kind beer festival featuring seasonal offerings from 30+ Western Pennsylvania breweries to help you gear up for another Pittsburgh winter. It will be held Nov. 3 at the Hunt Armory in Shadyside.

Brace yourself for the colder weather with an unprecedented variety of innovative local takes on traditional, spiced, pumpkin and other seasonal ales from some of your favorite new and established brewers. Food vendors will be on hand to satisfy the hunger of impending hibernation and there'll be live music that you can dance to, to help keep you warm.

Details: beersoftheburgh.com

Go for a run

The EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler course takes participants on a scenic tour of Pittsburgh through historic and charismatic neighborhoods. The start line, located near Station Square on the South Side sits along the Monongahela River with one of the best views of Downtown. Join the runners beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 4. This will be the first time the race will be run past Heinz Field and PNC Park on the North Side. P3R, host of the event, is a nonprofit organization that is passionate about promoting the love of running and enhancing community access to health and fitness education and activities.

Details: pittsburgh10miler.org

