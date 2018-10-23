Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Z&M to host Potter-themed Halloween event

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 2:57 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Kids can indulge their sweet tooth while their parents have the opportunity to contribute to a charitable cause Saturday during Z&M Harley-Davidson’s annual Halloween event.

Parents are invited to bring their children to trick-or-treat between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the dealership on Route 30 in Hempfield. The store will be decorated to resemble the world of fictional boy wizard Harry Potter, and employees will be dressed as characters from the popular series of Potter books and films.

The free event includes a train ride, hot dogs, apple cider and, weather permitting, s’mores by a campfire.

The dealership will match donations it receives at the event to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Z&M has an annual fund-raising goal of $100,000 for the nonprofit agency.

Last year, the dealership raised $121,000 for MDA and attracted more than 700 children to its Halloween event, which had a Disney theme.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me