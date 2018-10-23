Z&M to host Potter-themed Halloween event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kids can indulge their sweet tooth while their parents have the opportunity to contribute to a charitable cause Saturday during Z&M Harley-Davidson’s annual Halloween event.

Parents are invited to bring their children to trick-or-treat between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the dealership on Route 30 in Hempfield. The store will be decorated to resemble the world of fictional boy wizard Harry Potter, and employees will be dressed as characters from the popular series of Potter books and films.

The free event includes a train ride, hot dogs, apple cider and, weather permitting, s’mores by a campfire.

The dealership will match donations it receives at the event to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Z&M has an annual fund-raising goal of $100,000 for the nonprofit agency.

Last year, the dealership raised $121,000 for MDA and attracted more than 700 children to its Halloween event, which had a Disney theme.

