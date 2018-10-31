Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Marty Griffin planning Monday return to KDKA radio show

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
KDKA radio host Marty Griffin, battling cancer, plans Monday return to ‘Inside Story.’
Updated 19 hours ago

KDKA radio host Marty Griffin, who has been battling cancer, intends to return to the air waves on Monday, he said.

Griffin, 59, announced in September that he was battling throat cancer , precipitated by a diagnosis of human papillomavirus.

He’s looking forward, he said, to moving on, including a return to his show “Inside Story,” broadcast 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday.

“I’m done with chemo and radiation,” Griffin said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “Now it’s just recovery time.”

As part of his treatment, he underwent daily radiation, and chemotherapy and immunotherapy every three weeks.

It’s hard on the body, Griffin said.

“I lost about 40 pounds. I’m very weak, but very blessed. … Lots of folks I see here at Hillman (UPMC Hillman Cancer Center) struggle to live, and I’m going to be healthy,” he said.

In beginning his treatment, Griffin urged parents to strongly consider getting their children the HPV vaccine .

A former long-time on-air reporter with KDKA-TV, Griffin recently launched the website Sparkt.com , a new marketing and branding company.

He is sharing his cancer journey on the website, providing links to informative websites and support options.

Griffin initially revealed his diagnosis on his radio broadcast, telling listeners his diagnosis began with the discovery of a lump under his chin.

As he has noted, his particular type of cancer has a high survival rate .

His medical team is encouraging him to return to the work he loves, Griffin said.

“They want me to give it a try. They don’t want me to over reach, but they are thrilled,” he said.

His family is also supportive.

“My wife (KDKA-TV news anchor Kristine Sorensen) has been amazing. She’s my rock. She’s taken care of me since day one. She wants me to be healthy, but she understands my personality. My personality says to go back to work,” Griffin said.

His fans are reaching out, letting him know they are anticipating his return as well.

Griffin has a lot to discuss, he said.

“What I’m going through pales in comparison to what happened in Squirrel Hill,” he said, referring to the Tree of Life Congregation shootings on Saturday.

“We want to talk about strength and unity and anger - managing that - and being kind to each other going forward,” Griffin said.

“I’m truly grateful to have the opportunity to broadcast again and to be healthy,” he said.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

click me