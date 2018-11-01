Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Nov. 1-14

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Fleetwood Mac
Getty Images
Fleetwood Mac
Holiday Mart
thewestmoreland.org
Holiday Mart
Bret Michaels
Bret Michaels
Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer
Factbook/pghvintagemixer
Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer
Tammy Pescatelli
Admire Entertainment
Tammy Pescatelli
Tenacious D
REUTERS
Tenacious D
Boz Scaggs
Facebook/bozscaggs
Boz Scaggs
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight

Updated 8 hours ago

Thursday , Nov. 1

“The Fantasticks,” Cabaret Theatre production, Olde Main Theatre, Latrobe. Through Nov. 9. 724-527-7775 or jcabaret@comcast.net

Fleetwood Mac, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. arenapittsburgh.com

“The Lion in Winter,” Little Lake Theater Company, Canonsburg. Through Nov. 17. 724-745-6300 or littlelake.org

Friday , Nov. 2

“Battle of the Sinatras,” Glass City Swing Band, Greensburg Salem Middle School, Greensburg. 724-374-3777 or battleofsinatras.bpt.me

“The Planets — A Centennial Celebration,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 4. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

The Plimsouls , Get Hip Recordings, Pittsburgh. eventbrite.com

Saturday , Nov. 3

Coal and Coke Trail Comedy Night, Scottdale Fireman’s Club. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

Holiday Mart, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. Also Nov. 4. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Pure Gold, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Sunday , Nov. 4

Heritage Gospel Chorale, Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, Hempfield. 724-837-7327 or harroldzion.net

Saint Vincent Camerata and Chatham Baroque, Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity. 724-805-2579

Tuesday , Nov. 6

Boz Scaggs , Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com

Wednesday , Nov. 7

Hoobastank, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net

Karaoke with Brenda Lynn, Waterworks, Greensburg. 724-216-5408 or waterworksgbg.com

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Thursday , Nov. 8

Nikki Giovanni, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Friday , Nov. 9

Bret Michaels, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer Fall Vendor Show, Teamsters Hall Local 249, Lawrenceville. Also Nov. 10. pghvintagemixer.com

“Salute to Veterans,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 11. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Tammy Pescatelli, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Tenacious D, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. stagepittsburgh.com

Saturday , Nov. 10

Gino Vannelli and His Band, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Hot Rize, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-361-1915 or calliopehouse.org

Sejoon Park, Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-805-2177 or stvincent.edu

Sunday , Nov. 11

Gladys Knight, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Tuesday 13

Alan Parsons Live Project, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com

Wednesday , Nov. 14

Jason Eady, Hard Rock Cafe, Pittsburgh. 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com/cafes/pittsburgh

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me