Entertainment planner: Nov. 1-14
Updated 8 hours ago
Thursday , Nov. 1
“The Fantasticks,” Cabaret Theatre production, Olde Main Theatre, Latrobe. Through Nov. 9. 724-527-7775 or jcabaret@comcast.net
Fleetwood Mac, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. arenapittsburgh.com
“The Lion in Winter,” Little Lake Theater Company, Canonsburg. Through Nov. 17. 724-745-6300 or littlelake.org
Friday , Nov. 2
“Battle of the Sinatras,” Glass City Swing Band, Greensburg Salem Middle School, Greensburg. 724-374-3777 or battleofsinatras.bpt.me
“The Planets — A Centennial Celebration,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 4. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
The Plimsouls , Get Hip Recordings, Pittsburgh. eventbrite.com
Saturday , Nov. 3
Coal and Coke Trail Comedy Night, Scottdale Fireman’s Club. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Holiday Mart, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. Also Nov. 4. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Pure Gold, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Sunday , Nov. 4
Heritage Gospel Chorale, Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, Hempfield. 724-837-7327 or harroldzion.net
Saint Vincent Camerata and Chatham Baroque, Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity. 724-805-2579
Tuesday , Nov. 6
Boz Scaggs , Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com
Wednesday , Nov. 7
Hoobastank, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net
Karaoke with Brenda Lynn, Waterworks, Greensburg. 724-216-5408 or waterworksgbg.com
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Thursday , Nov. 8
Nikki Giovanni, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Friday , Nov. 9
Bret Michaels, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer Fall Vendor Show, Teamsters Hall Local 249, Lawrenceville. Also Nov. 10. pghvintagemixer.com
“Salute to Veterans,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Through Nov. 11. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Tammy Pescatelli, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Tenacious D, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. stagepittsburgh.com
Saturday , Nov. 10
Gino Vannelli and His Band, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Hot Rize, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-361-1915 or calliopehouse.org
Sejoon Park, Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-805-2177 or stvincent.edu
Sunday , Nov. 11
Gladys Knight, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Tuesday 13
Alan Parsons Live Project, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com
Wednesday , Nov. 14
Jason Eady, Hard Rock Cafe, Pittsburgh. 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com/cafes/pittsburgh
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.