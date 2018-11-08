Lamp Theatre film festival puts spotlight on World War I

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Veterans Day in Irwin will put a special day-long focus on those who served in a war that sometimes is overshadowed by others.

The Lamp Theatre is hosting a community program honoring veterans of all wars and a film festival with an emphasis on World War I, which ended 100 years ago this year.

A portion of all proceeds will benefit the WWI memorial fund and Operation Troop Appreciation through Country Sounds for Soldiers.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m. with Rachel Good singing the national anthem.

Carl Huszar, president of the Norwin Historical Society, will be among speakers at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. with a bell ringing ceremony commemorating the Armistice.

Danelle Haggerson, general manager of The Lamp, says the festival is made possible through the generosity of North Huntingdon resident Andrew J. Capets, author of “Good War, Great Men,” who served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

“I hope that the public will take advantage of the films being offered, take in the history and be part of a community commemoration,” Capets says.

Learning opportunities

The films, including one made specifically for young children, “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” (an animated feature film that tells the true story about a dog and his Doughboy in World War I), were chosen by the World War I Centennial Commission to appeal to several audiences.

“The festival is designed to enhance this important time of reflection with select screenings offering learning and sharing opportunities about World War I,” Capets explains.

The history of World War I is sometimes overshadowed by the stories of World War II, says Capets, who helped establish the Trafford Historical Society and created the local history web site traffordhistory.org.

“When we were approached with this opportunity, it was humbling,” Haggerson says. “As a daughter of a veteran, I am honored to be able to work with the organization in promoting the festival and with Mr. Capets, our sponsor.

“I am also honored that so many in the community have stepped forward to be a part of the day,” she says. “The Norwin Historical Society has offered up their services with speakers, memorabilia and more.”

‘Good War, Great Men’

Capets’ book has been endorsed as an official project of the World War One Centennial Commission.

A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to the United States Foundation for the Commemoration of the World Wars.

“Good War, Great Men” follows the exploits of soldiers, including the author’s late grandfather, Andrew A. Capets of Trafford, and others from Western Pennsylvania, who served in 313th Machine Gun Battalion.

Members of the battalion were among the 1.2 million Americans who took part in one of the bloodiest battles in American history, the Meuse Argonne Offensive in the fall of 1918. It stretched the full length of the Western Front. More than 26,000 Americans and 28,000 Germans were killed during the battle.

Stories of sacrifice

“While World War II claimed more American lives than World War I, I don’t feel we have fully explored the personal stories of sacrifice about the people who served in the First World War,” Capets says. “Many people have heard stories of the Battle of the Bulge, or the Normandy Invasion from World War II, but it surprises me that so few people know the story of the Battle of the Meuse-Argonne. We need to better understand this part of our history, and the people who took part in this campaign that eventually ended the war.”

Capets says he is intrigued by the personal stories of the people who served during the war. If he could talk to his grandfather, he says he would ask him to take him back to three days in October 1918.

“There were three days during the Meuse-Argonne Battle that his battalion suffered the greatest number of casualties and loss of life,” he explains. “How did he survive those days on the battlefield? What did he witness?”

Great patriotism

“There was a great sense of patriotism at that time and a high degree of personal sacrifice that many were willing to endure for a cause greater than themselves,” he says.

The Veterans Day event is also a wonderful opportunity to examine their sentiments and compare them to our society today, he suggests.

“How are we the same, or different? For those who returned from the war, I enjoy looking into their personal history to find out what they did with their lives after the war,” Capets says. “Some of the men became very successful, while others never fully recovered from what was then called ‘shell shock.’”

“This is a day of grace, education and engagement for the community that we hope to repeat annually,” Haggerson says.

Veteran’s Day Film Festival

feature films

• Noon: “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” the fully animated feature film that tells the true story about a dog and his Doughboy in World War I.

• 2 p.m.: “Pershing’s Path to Glory,” a new documentary film tracing the story of Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing, who led American forces in World War I.

• 3 p.m.: “The Hello Girls,” a new documentary playing to standing room only audiences around the country. It’s the inspiring story of the first women to serve in the U.S. Army and their 60-year struggle to win veteran’s benefits and their 100-year struggle for deserved recognition.

• 4:15 p.m.: “The Millionaires’ Unit,” the award-winning documentary about a privileged group of Yale students who formed a private air militia in preparation for America’s entry into World War I. They became the founding squadron of the U.S. Naval Air Reserve and were the first to fly for the United States in WWI.

10-minute shorts:

• “Lafayette Escadrille Preview,” from the producers of “The Millionaires’ Unit,” offering a preview of the first comprehensive documentary about the Lafayette Escadrille, the true story of the American pilots who volunteered to fly for France in World War I .

• “A Soldier’s Journey” premiere of the new U.S. World War I Commission-sponsored short film, which tells the story of World War I through the elements of the sculpture being created by sculptor Sabin Howard for the National World War I Memorial.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.