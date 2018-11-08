Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Entertainment planner: Nov. 8-21

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Thursday Nov. 8

New Politics, Foxtail, Pittsburgh. 412-651-4713 or foxtailpgh.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Music 101, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-904-3288 or pittsburghsymphonyassociation.org

Friday Nov. 9

Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House, Smicksburg, Indiana County. 814-257-0192 or smicksburg.net

Pittsburgh Society of Artists 53rd Annual Exhibition, 3rd Street Gallery, Carnegie. Through Dec. 7. 412-276-5233 or 3rdstreetgallery.net

Saturday Nov. 10

Anderson East, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Groove Doctors, Lounge at LeMont, Pittsburgh. 412-431-3100 or lemontpittsburgh.com

Harvest Candlelight Tours, Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown. Also Nov. 17. 724-238-4983 or compassinn.org

“Library Libations: Macabre Masquerade,” Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, Greensburg. 724-837-5620, ext. 15, or ghal.org

Lotus Land, Rush tribute band, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Sunday Nov. 11

Veterans Day Film Festival, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Monday Nov. 12

Joshua Radin/Lily Kershaw, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Tuesday Nov. 13

Guitar Ensemble Concert, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2900 or setonhill.edu

Friday Nov. 16

Billy Gardell, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Also Nov. 17. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Guster, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Josh Groban, with Idina Menzel, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. arenapittsburgh.com

“Heart of Steel,” Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Also Nov. 17. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Mamma Mia,” Stage Right production, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Through Nov. 18. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Michael Christopher, Meadows Racetrack and Casino, North Strabane, Washington County. meadowsgaming.com

“Multiplicity,” by Bodiography and La Roche College dance majors, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Nov. 17. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Saturday Nov. 17

Children’s Harvest Ball, Bushy Run Battlefield, Penn Township. 724-744-4193 or bushyrunbattlefield.com

My People Queer Arts, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org

Sunday Nov. 18

Amy Schumer, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org

“Double Dare Live,” hosted by Marc Summers, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Junior Mendelssohn Choir, Third Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. themendelssohn.org

Tuesday Nov. 20

“Peppa Pig Live,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wednesday Nov. 21

Comedy Night With Jim Krenn, Strand Theater, Zelienople. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

