Entertainment planner: Nov. 8-21
Updated 20 hours ago
Thursday Nov. 8
New Politics, Foxtail, Pittsburgh. 412-651-4713 or foxtailpgh.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Music 101, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-904-3288 or pittsburghsymphonyassociation.org
Friday Nov. 9
Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House, Smicksburg, Indiana County. 814-257-0192 or smicksburg.net
Pittsburgh Society of Artists 53rd Annual Exhibition, 3rd Street Gallery, Carnegie. Through Dec. 7. 412-276-5233 or 3rdstreetgallery.net
Saturday Nov. 10
Anderson East, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Groove Doctors, Lounge at LeMont, Pittsburgh. 412-431-3100 or lemontpittsburgh.com
Harvest Candlelight Tours, Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown. Also Nov. 17. 724-238-4983 or compassinn.org
“Library Libations: Macabre Masquerade,” Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, Greensburg. 724-837-5620, ext. 15, or ghal.org
Lotus Land, Rush tribute band, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Sunday Nov. 11
Veterans Day Film Festival, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Monday Nov. 12
Joshua Radin/Lily Kershaw, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Tuesday Nov. 13
Guitar Ensemble Concert, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2900 or setonhill.edu
Friday Nov. 16
Billy Gardell, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Also Nov. 17. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Guster, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Josh Groban, with Idina Menzel, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. arenapittsburgh.com
“Heart of Steel,” Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Also Nov. 17. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Mamma Mia,” Stage Right production, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Through Nov. 18. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Michael Christopher, Meadows Racetrack and Casino, North Strabane, Washington County. meadowsgaming.com
“Multiplicity,” by Bodiography and La Roche College dance majors, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Nov. 17. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Saturday Nov. 17
Children’s Harvest Ball, Bushy Run Battlefield, Penn Township. 724-744-4193 or bushyrunbattlefield.com
My People Queer Arts, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org
Sunday Nov. 18
Amy Schumer, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org
“Double Dare Live,” hosted by Marc Summers, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Junior Mendelssohn Choir, Third Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. themendelssohn.org
Tuesday Nov. 20
“Peppa Pig Live,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Wednesday Nov. 21
Comedy Night With Jim Krenn, Strand Theater, Zelienople. 724-742-0400 or thestrandtheater.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.