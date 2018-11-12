Comedian Rodney Carrington brings the laughs to the Palace Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Comedian Rodney Carrington will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

A limited number of Gold Circle seats for the all-ages show will be available for $59, with the remaining seats at $49 and $39, according to a release.

Promoter presale begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 with the password “PALACE” at ticketfly.com

A comedian, actor and writer, Carrington has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling more than 3 million copies.

”Morning Wood” has been certified gold and “Greatest Hits” has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, the release adds.

Carrington starred in his own television sitcom, “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC. He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film “Beer for My Horses.”

In 2011, Carrington partnered with the American Country Awards by presenting at its awards show and hosting the “American Country New Year’s Eve Live” show on Fox.

According to Pollstar, Carrington has been one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the last 10 years and among the top five the last several years.

His latest Netflix special, “Here Comes The Truth,” is available now and the album by the same name is available on iTunes and Google Play for mature audiences, according to the release.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.