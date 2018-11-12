Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Comedian Tape Face to perform at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Comedian Tape Face will be at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall at 7:30 p.m. March 26. Through simple, clever and charming humor aimed at satisfying that hunger, Tape Face has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen.

Mime with noise, stand-up with no talking –drama with no acting. Tape Face is a character with universal appeal. His performance is billed as “delightful, wry, many-layered and hilarious. “ He transcends the barriers of language and culture.

Tickets are $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16.

Details: https://librarymusichall.com

